Wednesday’s Breast Cancer Awareness Night meant a sea of pink was on display as the Our Lady of Good Counsel and Bishop Ireton (of Alexandria, Virginia) field hockey teams sported warmup shirts with pink ribbon logos.

Good Counsel’s attires featured another splash of color – a yellow duck with the letter ‘M’ in the middle. This detail, added days ago, was in honor of student Madison J. Smith, who died Sunday after a battle with colon cancer. A duck logo with an ‘M’ on the sleeve of Falcons players to honor Good Counsel student Madison J. Smith who died on Oct 22. Credit: Kyle Phoenix

As the Falcons stepped onto the field on Wednesday, it was visible they were both escaping the grief and heartache and playing for one another during such a painful time.

“It has been a very difficult week for us,” Falcons Head Coach Kelly Massino said. “… I was extremely proud of them today in how they fought through adversity and kind of took everything that was happening and turning it into something positive.” Saturday is Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Here’s how to participate.

All week, players and coaches said they reached out to one another in support. Stepping onto the field, they rallied around each other as well.

“Playing today is a lot because of everything that’s happened in the past week,” said senior Charley Noah, who scored one of three goals by the Falcons. “Being able to play not only for ourselves but for Madison was amazing. It felt good to be able to score for everybody that tonight was for.”

Advertisement

Good Counsel Falcon senior Sloane Stuber (right) is fouled by a Bishop Ireton player on Oct. 25. Credit: Kyle Phoenix

The camaraderie of the past 72 hours as a community and as a team led the Falcons to a 3-0 victory, with senior Katherine Egan scoring two goals.

Along with playing for their classmate, the Falcons honored Assistant Coach Erin Nolan, a breast cancer survivor, among others in the community impacted by the disease.

“Honestly, it’s hard to put into words. Going back to 2020 when I was going through [breast cancer], this program really was a support system for me,” Nolan said. “They lifted me up when I wasn’t able to lift myself up.”

Advertisement

Good Counsel Falcons pose for a team photo following their Oct. 25 win against the Bishop Ireton Cardinals. Credit: Kyle Phoenix

Faced with the emotional loss of a classmate, the coaches said they aimed to support their players.

“The message has been to lift each other up,” Nolan said. To be there for people no matter what is going on in your life and support each other. Build each other up. Celebrate what you have, which is your health. Come out here and do what you can to be present, play the game that you love and not only support those with breast cancer, but all types of cancer.”

Next up for Good Counsel (14-2-1) is a home postseason game against the St. Mary’s Ryken Knights of Leonardtown at 3 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Advertisement