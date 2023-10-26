This story was updated on Oct. 27 at 9:05 a.m. to add that Rashawn Williams has been found.

Rashawn Williams, 31, a non-verbal man with Down syndrome, who had been missing since Oct. 20, was found safe and unharmed, Montgomery County Police said on Thursday at 10:22 p.m. on social media.

“This is tremendous news. I really want to thank [Montgomery County Police] for the concerted effort they played here,” MoCo Assistant CAO Earl Stoddard said on social media. “Officer Jon Greene, who specializes in finding missing persons as the MCPD Search Manager, located Mr. Williams and helped return him to his family.” Saturday is Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Here’s how to participate.

His father said he was found “in a back room at the Glenmont Metro Station” and was taken to a hospital for evaluation but appeared to be unharmed, according to the Black and Missing Foundation, Inc., a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring awareness to missing persons of color.

Williams had been missing for nearly a week, and Montgomery County Police were asking for the public’s help to find him.

Police said that he is a Black man who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 150 pounds and has black, short hair and brown eyes. Prior to them finding him, he was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, blue denim jeans and black shoes, according to police.

Advertisement

Police released video footage of Williams leaving the Glenmont Metro Station in the 12500 block of Georgia Ave. on Oct. 21, which was the last time he was seen until Thursday.

The day he was reported missing, Oct. 20, he was seen on surveillance video leaving the Residence Inn on Plum Orchard Drive in Silver Spring alone around 6:20 p.m., according to the Black and Missing Foundation, Inc.