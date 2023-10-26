Takoma Park Police sent out an email Wednesday with tips for parents on how to keep their children safe this Halloween while trick-or-treating, especially regarding traffic safety.

The safety tips include:

Make sure your child’s costume is bright and reflective since it will become dark outside during their trick-or-treating. If it’s not, consider putting reflective tape or striping on their costumes.

Make sure their shoes fit well and their costumes are short enough that they don’t find themselves tripping.

By using a flashlight, they can see and be seen by others.

Stay in a group, walk slowly, and communicate where you are going.

Remain on well-lit streets and always use the sidewalk.

Obey all traffic and pedestrian regulations.

Always walk. Never run across a street.

Remove any mask or item that will limit eyesight before crossing a street, driveway, or alley.

Don’t assume the right of way. Motorists may have trouble seeing Trick-or-Treaters. Just because one car stops, doesn’t mean others will.

Germantown man carjacked in his own driveway Monday

A man arrived at his home in Germantown around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, and when he pulled his BMW into the driveway, an unknown car pulled up behind his vehicle, blocking him, Montgomery County Police said.

The victim told police that there were four carjackers, three of them jumping out of the car and pointing guns at him. The man got out of his car, and one of the suspects stole his BMW and drove away, according to police.

Police said they are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that can lead to an arrest.[WUSA9]

Scott Van Pelt to be inducted into MoCo Sports Hall of Fame

Scott Van Pelt, ESPN announcer and Sherwood High School alum, is being inducted into Montgomery County’s Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday.

The 2023 Hall of Fame class also features other notable sports figures, including Springbrook High School alumni Joanna Lohman, U.S. national team soccer player, and Harold Solomon, former professional tennis player.

The induction will be at the Silver Spring Civic Building and is free and open to the public. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather:

Partly cloudy with a high of 78 degrees.

