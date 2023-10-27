A 15-year-old was charged with making a bomb threat Thursday against Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville, Montgomery County Police announced Friday.

Police said that detectives, with the help of Montgomery County Public Schools staff, found the 15-year-old was responsible for the bomb threat.

The teen admitted responsibility and was charged with threats of mass violence, which could lead to a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 or both, according to police. Former Farquhar MS teacher sues over MCPS principal’s alleged misconduct, system’s handling

The teen was released to their parents, and the case was forwarded to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services for review, police said.

Police declined to provide any additional information about the 15-year-old such as name, gender, whether they are an MCPS student, any possible ties to the school or motive.

MCPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment over email Friday.

Police said they responded around 10:36 a.m. Thursday to the school with K-9 units and Community Service Officers for the report of a bomb threat made over the phone. After the school was evacuated, officers searched the building and determined the threat was invalid, allowing students and staff to return, according to police.

The charges against the 15-year-old come as police said a 12-year-old was found responsible Tuesday for several bomb threats targeting schools in Silver Spring in October, including Montgomery Blair High School, Oak View Elementary School and Silver Spring International Middle School.