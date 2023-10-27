County Executive Marc Elrich (D) is headed to India and Vietnam for an economic development trade mission, he announced Wednesday at a press briefing.

"We're looking for opportunities to bring new jobs, new technologies and new products to the county," Elrich said. "India and Vietnam are two important economic engines with already established business and cultural ties to Montgomery County."



Elrich will be joined by Council President Evan Glass (D-At-large) as well as county business leaders. Elrich said the goal is to connect with business and economic development leaders in India and Vietnam to encourage them to partner with Montgomery County businesses, as well as for county leaders to learn about new innovations coming out of those countries.

Nearly a third of Indian investments in the United States are going toward life sciences, pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, according to the U.S. Department of State. Elrich said this is a great opportunity for Montgomery County, which has the third largest life sciences cluster in the country.

“When people in these countries know who we are and have a sense of the work we do … even things like our efforts, diversity and inclusiveness register in a positive way with people in these other countries,” Elrich said. “We actually currently work in that sphere and that gives them a level of comfort about coming here.”

Elrich said he is excited to explore green technology innovations, including work being done by Indian engineers to turn organic waste and other organic byproducts into hydrogen.

County leaders previously took an economic development trip to Taiwan in March. Elrich said he found that trip to be beneficial in connecting with economic leaders in the region who were interested in Montgomery County.