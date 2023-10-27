Breast Cancer for Washington and the non-profit organization Nueva Vida have partnered to provide services to Hispanic women who need mammograms.

The “Mammovan” is on the road throughout Maryland, including Montgomery County, to provide free 3D mammography exams. The professional team performs 25 to 30 mammograms daily.

Nueva Vida reported that approximately one in three Hispanic men and women may be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Cancer is the leading cause of death among Hispanics.

In the past two years, approximately 82 percent of Latina women in Maryland have been screened. [Montgomery Community Media] Saturday is Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Here’s how to participate.

Two window washers got stuck outside a Bethesda building

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, two window washers were working when they got stuck on scaffolding after a mechanical issue with a cable. The two workers weren’t injured. Emergency personnel arrived at the Marriott Headquarters located at 7750 Wisconsin Ave.

The workers were removed safely by an aerial fire truck. As a precaution, Pepco took down power to a nearby pole during the removal. [WUSA9]

This weekend is anticipated to offer the best fall colors

Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources noted that some parts of the state will be on the cusp of peak leaf change on Saturday and Sunday. The mountains of Maryland will see bold shades of amber, crimson and gold. This weekend’s weather promises to bring warmer-than-average temperatures.

Here are three of the best places to admire the scenery:

In the picturesque Catoctin Mountains, Cunningham Falls is an ideal spot for viewing fall’s bounty of colors. Potomac-Garrett State Forest, located in southwestern Garrett County in Western Maryland, is the birthplace of forestry conservation in Maryland. Kilgore Falls are Maryland’s second-highest vertical drop waterfalls. Take a leisurely walk along a serene, scenic half-mile trail to get to the 17-foot-high falls.

Today’s weather:

Partly cloudy with a high of 79 degrees.

