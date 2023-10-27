Peace and Love and Food

“Peace in” and “peace out” are inscribed on the moss-green doors leading into Flower Child, a secret weapon among some locals when hosting a family or a group for the holidays. The Arizona-based eatery has been dishing up good-for-the-soul food in Bethesda since 2019, but we especially love it when preparing to feed lots of mouths. Check out their bundles, which start at $59 and serve four to six, and their catering menu packages, which begin at $146 and feed eight to 10. All group meals include your choice of ethically sourced salmon, shrimp, chicken, steak or tofu. Sides range from roasted broccoli and smashed gold potatoes to vegan cauliflower “risotto” and gluten-free mac and cheese, among other seasonal dishes. Large versions of all proteins, sides and salads are also available à la carte. Eating for one? Try the local favorite “Mother Earth” bowl, which boasts portobello mushrooms, sweet potato, avocado, cucumber, broccoli pesto, charred onion, leafy greens, red pepper miso vinaigrette and hemp seeds atop ancient grains.

10205 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, iamaflowerchild.com

Motorkat Revs Up

Restaurateur Chris Brown and Executive Chef Danny Wells have done it again: The local duo behind Zinnia in Silver Spring and Takoma Bev Co in Takoma Park have come up with yet another instant neighborhood favorite. Motorkat, which opened in May in Takoma Park and is named after a motorcycle-riding feline that once cruised its streets, offers dinner and weekend brunch in a warm space marked by tufted crimson banquettes, wood tables and pendant globes that illuminate an extensive bar. There’s also a back patio for dining alfresco during warmer months. The menu emphasizes a raw bar as well as seasonal vegetables and sustainably sourced proteins prepared on a wood-fired grill. Shared plates include a spring onion pancake, curried fried chicken with forbidden rice and Wells’ classic ancient grain salad—a holdover from his time at Republic, which previously occupied the space. Desserts, such as banoffee trifle (a banana concoction invented by Brits) and crème brûlée, are made in-house. Don’t miss the dollar oysters and discounted martinis during weekday happy hours.

6939 Laurel Ave., Takoma Park, motorkat.com

Pinch of Wisdom

“Trust your gut. If a batter or dough doesn’t look right in your bowl, you may need to adjust the moisture in the recipe or mix it more. Once it goes in the oven, there’s no fixing a batter that’s not right.” Jaimie Mertz, owner of The Red Bandana Bakery in Bethesda

Comings & Goings

Dalia’s Falafel, previously a Kensington pop-up, opened a permanent location in Bethesda in July that offers sandwiches and bowls. Tequila Modern Mexican was scheduled to open its doors in Rockville Town Center this fall. It is the Mexican eatery’s second outpost in the Mid-Atlantic. Aventino Cucina by chef Mike Friedman will feature traditional Roman cuisine, an Italian-centric wine list and housemade gelato. The Bethesda restaurant and its sister, AP Pizza, were set to open this October. San Pancho is bringing San Francisco Mission-style burritos to Takoma Park this fall in the space previously occupied by Cielo Rojo, which is expanding to a new location down the street. Ala Bethesda was scheduled to open this fall with a Levantine menu similar to the D.C. original. The Grove was expected to bring Mediterranean fine dining to Cabin John Village this fall.

This story appears in the November/December issue of Bethesda Magazine.

