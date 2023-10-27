The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration declared Saturday as the Nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and Montgomery County has multiple locations where people can dispose of unwanted or unneeded medications.

“Tomorrow is National Prescription #DrugTakeBackDay, an important day to dispose of unused or expired prescription medications, while also educating the public about the potential misuse of medications,” Montgomery County Councilmember Laurie Ann-Sayles, who serves on the Health and Human Services committee, said on social media.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said on its website that by removing unneeded medications from their homes, people around the U.S. can help "prevent opioid addiction from ever starting."

Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services announced on social media that certain locations are specifically taking back medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and there are others that accept medications year-round. Tomorrow is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. See below for a list of disposal locations, as well as year round disposal locations. @MontCoExec @EarlStoddard @mcmdcao @MoCoCouncilMD pic.twitter.com/xC8UyACYMi — Montgomery County DHHS (@MoCoDHHS) October 27, 2023

Med Star Health, whose Olney pharmacy is participating in Drug Take Back Day, said it seeks to address the drug overdose crisis in many communities.

“As pharmacy professionals we understand the seriousness of opioid abuse and we’re committed to doing everything we can to raise awareness and prevent its tragic consequences,” said Bonnie Levin, assistant vice president of pharmacy services for MedStar Health on their website.

Also, the Takoma Park Police Department said it would have two locations on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that will be accepting prescription drugs as well. TOMORROW! Takoma Park Police will be participating in the Nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back on October 28 from 10 am – 2 pm, in TWO locations. #DEA #TPPDRXTakeBackDay@DEAHQ pic.twitter.com/XYeH8dB2SF Advertisement October 27, 2023

“This campaign allows the public to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs,” Takoma Park Police said in an email.

The Takoma Park Police Department said it also would have a permanent drop-off location at 7500 Maple Ave., which is open seven days a week and 24 hours a day.

“Drugs can be dropped off with no questions asked,” Takoma Park Police said.

The dropoff locations do not accept liquids, inhalers, aerosol cans, regular household ointments/lotions, needles/sharps and thermometers.

Like many other places around the country, Montgomery County has faced an increasing drug overdose crisis in recent years.

Opioid overdoses decreased from 2021 to 2022 in Montgomery County, but the 190 overdoses in 2022 surpass both 2019 and 2020, according to the Montgomery County Police’s 2022 Annual Report on Crime and Safety.

Additionally, youth opioid overdoses (victims under 21 years old) specifically increased by 78% in 2022, the report said.

Also, the county saw 577 pressed fentanyl-related overdoses in 2022, where counterfeit pills that contain fentanyl or fentanyl-related compounds resembled Oxycodone, Percocet and Xanax.

In addition to participating in Drug Take Back Day, Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services will be partnering with Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center to hold a townhall Thursday “to hear ideas from residents on how Maryland can address the opioid crisis,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said in an email.

The event will be from 6-7:30 p.m. in the third-floor hearing room of the Montgomery County Council Office Building at 100 Maryland Ave in Rockville.