The Halloween festivities don’t end during your younger years – for those adults in search of somewhere to celebrate the spooky season, look no further. From bar hops to ghost tours, the opportunities are endless to bring some horror and fun into your Halloween.

Hear the spooky sounds of Halloween at the Music Center at Strathmore at 5301 Tuckerman Lane, Bethesda at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Skull and Bones is a “symphonic showcase meets Halloween dance party,” per BSO’s website, and will feature classic orchestra showpieces remixed with electronic beats and modern artists. Costumes are encouraged, and there will be a live DJ an on-site photobooth.

On Saturday, those 21 and older can join in on the trick-or-treating fun with a bar hop starting at the Marian Fryer Town Plaza, adjacent to 2424 Reedie Drive, Wheaton. Adults can pick up their free goodie bag (while supplies last) from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., which includes a HalloWheaton mug, shot glass and coaster.

Then, adults can freely walk around and enjoy food and drink at the eight participating Wheaton bars at their own leisure. Admission is free, and food and drink costs are up to participants. Some of the participating bars include Terra Mare Restaurant & Bar, Hakuna Matata Grill and Q'viva! Cocina and Lounge.

Truman Charities is hosting a Halloween Bash on Saturday benefitting Main Street, an affordable and accessible apartment building and community in Rockville. Running 6-10 p.m. at Tommy Joe’s, 7940 Norfolk Ave., Bethesda, the event will include food, drink, live music, an auction and a raffle. Prizes will be given to Best Individual Costume and Best Couple or Group Costume. (Main Street’s founder and executive director, Jillian Copeland, owns MoCo360 with her husband, Scott.)

Tickets are $100 per person, and funds raised from the bash will be used to support Main Street’s programs. Raffle prizes include jewelry, sports tickets and memorabilia and a beach house getaway, and tickets range from $50 for one ticket to $500 for 25 tickets.

From 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Clyde’s Tower Oaks Lodge at 2 Preserve Parkway, Rockville will have a DJ and dancing, along with various drink specials. There will be a costume contest for adults only, with a $300 prize for first place, $200 prize for second place and $100 prize for third place.

More interested in tricks than treats? Look no further than the 2023 Poolesville Ghost Tour, led by professor and folklore enthusiast Christine Rai. Rai will take participants through the center of Poolesville, telling dark stories and chilling hauntings associated with historic buildings. Tours are an hour each, and earlier tours (from 6 to 7 p.m.) will be family-friendly, with later tours (8 to 9 p.m.) offering a spookier experience.

Tours will be held on two nights, Friday and Saturday – Friday tours will feature classic ghost stories, and Saturday tours will feature new ghost stories. All tours will start and end at the John Poole House at 19923 Fisher Ave., Poolesville with a bonfire and hot cider. Participants should expect to walk approximately one mile. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $20 for an adult ticket and $10 for a child ticket (6 p.m. tours only). All ticket sales support the Historic Medley District’s preservation efforts and educational programs.

