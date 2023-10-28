In State reform needed to make politics fairer, Council president Evan Glass lauds the public campaign financing programs available in Maryland, and seeks to expand such programs to allow beneficiaries of the funding to purchase tickets to networking and community events.

Such an amendment will further “level the playing field” for candidates running campaigns with public monies.

Mr. Glass is a member of the four-member at-large contingent on the County Council. As has been discussed at length since the 2020 Question D referendum, multi-member at-large representation is a voting-rights violation because a small group of voters elect all the winners.

We saw this as recently as the Democratic primaries in 2022, when our four at-large council members won no more than 19% of the vote.

I have come to personally admire Mr. Glass for uncompromising dedication to his voters, skill at running a winning campaign, and most of all his energy.

Nevertheless, fully 81% of the Democrats stated quite clearly that they did not want him or the other at-large members to advance to the general election, which means only 19% of the Democrats elected all the winning at-large representatives.

Outcomes such as this are the reason why voting rights activists and Supreme Court Justices (from Sandra Day O’Connor to Ruth Bader Ginsburg) routinely excoriate multi-member at-large representation. 15-year-old charged in bomb threat against Paint Branch HS in Burtonsville

Furthermore, the public financing program has its own troubles. Two current council members, Kate Stewart and Kristin Mink, drew more from that program than they were allowed ($7,500 and $9,000, respectively).

Before we allow publicly financed candidates to use our money to attend networking events, we should make sure they are entitled to the money in the first place.

It’s also not clear that public campaign financing really does level a playing field. A more accurate representation is that such financing favors the voters who comprise the winners’ plurality.

If Mr. Glass (or Ms. Mink or Ms. Stewart or County Executive Mr. Elrich) cannot garner majority votes in their primaries, then why should a belabored tax base finance their losing campaigns? Put another way, why should voters be forced to finance a campaign that they oppose in the first place?

If we really want to make elections fairer, we must adopt two reforms at the local level.

First, eliminate the at-large contingent on the County Council. Allowing 19% of the county’s Democrats (actually 19% of the Democrats who bother to vote in the primary elections) to determine an outcome in the general election is hardly a level playing field.

Second, eliminate plurality wins in the primaries by demanding majority wins to proceed to a general election. Majority wins can be affected by ranked-choice voting, an instant runoff protocol that guarantees the true expression of voters’ preference.

Both reforms can be introduced into Montgomery County elections by amending the county’s charter; no state-level intervention is required.

Mark Lautman was an officer of the Question D referendum and is a member of the Rank the Vote Speaker’s Bureau.

