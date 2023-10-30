At approximately 5:30 p.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to the report of a crash at the 12200 block Veirs Mill Road in the Stoney Mill Square shopping center in Silver Spring.

The driver backed their car into the entrance of Quickway as well as a portion of the King Pollo entrance. MCFRS requested a building inspector.

Information on any potential injuries was still pending. [The MoCoShow] 15-year-old charged in bomb threat against Paint Branch HS in Burtonsville

Takoma Park couple conducts popular Halloween backyard play

Every Halloween since 2016, Alice Weiss and Steven Badt transform their front yard into center stage for a play. The event has proven so popular that hundreds attend and city officials had to close the street during showtime.

This year’s cast includes the married couple’s daughter, Dahlia Badt, starring as Daphne for the Scooby Doo-themed play. Dahlia is one of a dozen cast members including children she recruited and their parents.

The event will be held tomorrow at the corner of Tulip and Cedar Avenue. This marks a special performance as this will be the final year of the Halloween plays. [WTOP]

Robots break ground for Gaithersburg robotics testing facility

A pair of robots got a jump on their long-term assignments Friday as they broke ground on a robotics testing facility at the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Gaithersburg.

Set for a 2025 opening, the site is intended to assist researchers with building and testing robots to aid in first response efforts on air, land and water. Additionally, the Response Robotics Test Facility will boost efforts in analyzing robot capability for search and rescue missions, bomb disposal and other emergency situations. [MyMCM]

Today’s weather

Sunny with a high of 76 degrees.

