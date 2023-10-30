A driver died in a single-vehicle collision in Burtonsville on Saturday, Montgomery County Police said, which marks the third traffic fatality in two weeks.

Around 12:15 p.m., officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Old Columbia Pike and Dustin Road for a single-vehicle collision, according to police.

Police determined that a 2008 blue Hyundai Elantra was traveling northbound on Old Columbia Pike, near Dustin Road, when the driver hit a retaining wall. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Driver crashes into Stoney Mill Square restaurant entrances

Police are investigating the incident and said they will release more information when it becomes available.

This collision occurred after a Virginia man suffered a medical emergency and died after swerving off the road on Oct. 21 and a passenger was killed in a two-car Burtonsville crash on Oct. 23.

There were 48 fatalities in 2022 and 2023 seems to be on track for similar numbers, according to Zero Deaths Maryland, which is part of the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.

Montgomery County has its Vision Zero plan in place, which allocates resources to help eliminate serious injury and fatal collisions on county roads for vehicle occupants, pedestrians and bicyclists by the end of 2030.