Every day, I live with anxiety that my 14-year-old son won’t come home.

My worry is not of “stranger danger,” or other fears we have been taught that children face today; my fear is based in the harm that Black boys face in public schools, specifically the school-to-prison pipeline.

As an MCPS parent, I am fearful that the school-to-prison pipeline will force my child out of success and into a life of poverty. This charge is not unfounded: students who are arrested or get suspended are less likely to graduate, go to college, and get a high-paying job. When they grow up, they are more likely to be arrested and incarcerated. These problems disproportionately affect Black boys, like my own son. Every day, we fail Black children and our own county’s values by maintaining the pipeline.

I have learned that my fears are valid. On Oct. 23, the Montgomery County Council held a critical work session on the school-to-prison pipeline in Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS). The Office of Legislative Oversight (OLO) released an updated report this summer that sheds light on the persistent disparities in the pipeline within MCPS. The report builds on a previous analysis from 2016 and highlights ongoing discrepancies in disciplinary actions for students of color in the County’s school system.

While the overall magnitude of the pipeline remains unchanged since 2016, there has been a significant decline in referrals to juvenile services, diversion programs and delinquency cases. This troubling finding means that students are more likely to face significant interruptions in their education if they are arrested, even if they are not charged.

Moreover, students of color, low-income students and students with disabilities are more likely to face harsher disciplinary actions, heightening their risk of entering the justice system. Black children are twice as likely to face disciplinary actions compared to their enrollment representation.

Advertisement

Yet, there is no evidence supporting the over-representation of Black children in the pipeline due to higher levels of misconduct. Studies show that Black children, especially Black boys, are simply seen as more disruptive, so they are punished more than their White and Asian counterparts for the same behaviors.

The report called attention to various drivers of racial inequities in MCPS, including inadequate desegregation efforts, the ongoing lack of resources for students of color and schools, and the marginalization of stakeholders of color and student voices in shaping policies. Police investigating ‘hate-based vandalism’ at Thomas W. Pyle Middle and Chevy Chase Elementary schools

The report recommends that MCPS remove police from their campuses and invest in more restorative justice coaches, full-time social workers and mental health supports. These nonviolent policies ensure that every student’s well-being is supported, especially for overlooked Black children.

Advertisement

MCPS students have been advocating for this very solution over several years, particularly for restorative justice, not policing. Restorative justice is a set of practices that allow parties to resolve conflicts and repair harm through better communication. Individuals are taught to have mutual respect for each other and accountability towards their community.

Data shows that this nonviolent, collaborative process works to shrink the school-to-prison pipeline. As of Oct. 19, there was a 41% reduction in suspensions of Black students in restorative justice middle schools. Restorative justice is racial justice.

However, these resources remain frustratingly limited. Students don’t know how to access these services, if they know they exist at all. As the co-chair of Montgomery County’s Anti-Hate Task Force’s Black Cohort, I spoke with nearly a hundred students who do not know that MCPS has anti-hate policies and other resources to help them overcome stress. We must listen to students when they tell us what they need.

Advertisement

During the work session, MCPS officials also highlighted their inability to meet the demand that schools have for the restorative justice program. Multiple councilmembers even affirmed their support for greater police presence in schools, in spite of the data-driven support for restorative justice.

The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) stated that their officers are helpful in schools because they are able to connect students with services. These experiences are not exclusive to MCPD. Social workers and other professionals, who have spent their entire careers studying trauma-informed care for children, are better prepared to carry out this service. A student stated this exact sentiment during the listening session. Law enforcement’s unique role is to connect students to the criminal justice system.

In their presentation, MCPS officials explained that equity means that “… outcomes should not be predictable by race, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status; equity demands the elimination of all gaps…” Yet, the disciplinary overreaction and criminalization of Black children is proof that MCPS, the Montgomery County Council, and the Board of Education still have a long way to go to achieve true equity.

Advertisement

Our county can only succeed by supporting the next generation of leaders, not incarcerating them. These institutions have a serious responsibility to adopt the recommendations in the OLO’s report and to take action to address this issue as soon as possible. An immediate next step to eliminate the school-to-prison pipeline is to withdraw police officers from schools and to build out the restorative justice program. Only then will I feel my son is safe, his well-being intact, and that he is truly part of a school system that fundamentally upholds the best interests of all students.

Tiffany Kelly is a county resident who is co-chair of Montgomery County’s Anti-Hate Task Force’s Black Cohort and the parent of MCPS student.

Editor’s note: MoCo360 encourages readers to send us their thoughts about local topics we have covered for consideration as a letter to the editor or op-ed piece. Email them to editorial@moco360.media. Here are our guidelines. We require a name and hometown for publication.

Advertisement

We also require a phone number (not for publication) for us to verify who wrote the letter. Please provide a source for any facts in your letter that were not part of our coverage; if they can’t be verified, they likely will be omitted. We do not accept any submissions from a third party; it must come directly from the writer. We do not accept any pieces that have been published or submitted elsewhere.