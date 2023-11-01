The Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville received inquiries from 70 Israeli students who want to enroll after fleeing their country amid the war with Hamas, according to Head of School Rabbi Mitchel Malkus.

Malkus said that the school has enrolled 15 students so far but that more will be enrolled in the coming days.

“We’re going to do our best to enroll as many who would like to be here,” Malkus said. Police investigating ‘hate-based vandalism’ at Thomas W. Pyle Middle and Chevy Chase Elementary schools

Malkus said that these families who made inquiries about their children attending the school either have already left Israel or are looking to leave. He said that some have gone to Europe and are trying to get to the United States.

“These are all families in Israel who are leaving Israel because of the war,” Malkus said. “They’re worried about the impact and the trauma on their children.”

On Oct. 7, Hamas invaded and attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip, and since then, there has been an ongoing war. Around 1,400 Israelis have been killed and more than 5,400 have been wounded, according to the Associated Press.

Malkus explained that many of these people have friends or family in the Washington, D.C. area, so they already have a place to stay, and they just need a school to send their kids.

“There’s a tremendous sense of pride in our school that at this really difficult time, we’ve opened our doors to these families,” Malkus said. “People see this as part of our way of standing in solidarity with Israel.”

He said that the majority of the students will only be at the school temporarily because they are planning on returning to Israel in the future.

Malkus said that the reason many of them chose this school is that “They know that this is a safe environment for them to come to, where people are also concerned about what’s happening in Israel.”

Also, since they are a Jewish Day School, they offer Hebrew classes, which will allow the native Hebrew speakers to “continue to study what they were studying in Israel,” Malkus said. He also said the school will make ESOL teachers readily available to students who do not know English.

In the lower school of the Jewish Day School, which teaches elementary school students, there is an Israeli Center, where they do Hebrew language learning, they are also increasing staff who work there as well.

Malkus said the school will bring in additional counselors for these students because they are essentially refugees and may need more social and emotional support going forward.