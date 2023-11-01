Karla Silvestre, the president of the Board of Education, joined the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Democratic Breakfast club on Oct. 23 to discuss issues that the school system is facing and answered community member’s questions and comments.

Silvestre touched on the investigation of allegations of sexual misconduct by a Montgomery County Public Schools principal, how to support students and schools during the Israel-Hamas war, the school district’s climate initiatives, the electric school bus program and some budget details.

The questions/comments are from meeting attendees and the responses are from Silvestre. The questions and responses have been edited for length and clarity. Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School enrolling Israeli students who fled from the war

In advance of the start of this year, MCPS had a large and significant shortage of special education teachers and apparently also a shortage of paraprofessional. What is the status of this situation? And what plans has the board made to prevent this happening again in the future?

We continue to have a shortage of special education teachers just like every other school district in the state. And this year, we also had more paraprofessional or teacher assistant vacancies than we did last year. The teachers’ union wants to have conversations about different incentives that we can offer special education teachers for doing their work and for coming to work in MCPS.

There are all kinds of partnerships with school systems trying to hire students as they graduate as soon as possible after they graduate in the fall and graduate in the spring. And we’re also doing contracts with companies that can give us some type of services. It’s not ideal because we want to have our own special education teachers delivering the services but, in the meantime, we have contracted out some services, so we are able to meet the needs of the students.

For paraeducators, the current system is not working. I have a feeling that we’re not offering enough hours for paraeducators. And so, people need to have a full-time job and so if we’re only offering them five hours a day, three hours a day, they’re going to go elsewhere. And so that structure really needs to be looked at to make it a more appealing job to people.

There have been more than one Muslim Student Association that has been pressured by principals to pull down their Instagram posts in support of Palestinian rights. Also, principals have been sending out notices that show compassion for Israeli victims but have been silent about the civilians in Gaza. This has been psychologically damaging to students of Arab descent during a time of grieving.

This has been a really challenging time for our school communities. We have these crises, and our students are greatly traumatized by them. Frankly, we need to do a better job of helping our principals navigate these times–how to be responsive to the trauma that students and families are feeling, but also to be fair so that what you all are describing is not happening in a consistent war.

It’s hard, it’s hard. Even agencies have a hard time striking a balance and we’re educators. We’re not a news agency, communicators or crisis folks. So, I do recognize that need to support our principals in a better way so that they’re not put in a difficult situation of having to come up with a response, but they’re getting more support from communications and central office so that they are better able to respond to everyone in their school community, and what they’re going through and feeling.

What is the current policy of the board regarding electrification of the school bus fleet? Any discussion on the board regarding electrification of present or future buildings?

I don’t know about buildings, but I know the school bus fleet is something that we were very proud to begin to purchase electric school buses. I think we have about 130 electric school buses currently. What’s kind of a hot button item right now is that we’ve had to purchase additional diesel buses because we’re not getting the electric buses in a timely manner. And we’re afraid that if they continue to delay the delivery of the electric buses, we’re going to be stuck with not having enough buses to pick up kids.

And so, currently the decision was to purchase both [electric and diesel buses] because there are real delays in both sectors. And so, we’re kind of increasing our chances of making sure that we have transportation by purchasing both types of buses.

In terms of buildings, I’m not prepared–I don’t know the answer to that. So, I would have to find out.

Will MCPS adopt the climate change and mission goals approved by Montgomery County and install solar panels in all of our public schools?

Yes, we are. We are greatly increasing our solar panels. This question came up at a recent board meeting and our chief financial officer confirmed that we are greatly increasing and are committing to solar panels in our schools–definitely our new schools. I think it’s a little bit more complicated with existing schools that have, for example, the roof already utilized for other things such as green roofs, etc. But yes, we are committed to increasing solar panel use in our new school construction.

What reforms will be implemented for better processing of allegations of sexual harassment and any accountability for HR staff?

As you know, we have had this crisis in the school system and our investigators found that there was a problem with the reporting mechanism, anonymous complaints were not consistently investigated and the promotion process was also flawed.

Dr. [Monifa] McKnight is creating communities of practice with experts, community members and our employees, as well, to look at our current practices to get expertise on how it’s supposed to look and develop new systems.

All of this will be informed by the county’s [Inspector General investigation] results. She is also looking into the processes, what went wrong and what needs to be improved. And so, we’re doing our internal work to see what we think can be improved and all of that will be informed by the Inspector General’s findings, which we hope will come out later this year.

Given that you are a member of the Board of Education and the president, what is your greatest frustration in that position?

I can’t fix everything all at once.

I mean things take time. This is a huge school system, right? 25,000 employees. And so, I think as a board member you want to come in and change things right away. But first of all, I am not the superintendent. The Board is an oversight body.

And things take time, probably longer than most of us would like them to take. And you have to work with your colleagues. It takes five votes to decide things for the board, not one vote. And so, you have to work with your colleagues to come to consensus about decisions.

I believe this is your second term. Has it become more frustrating over time, more challenging?

Well, my first term I had one year, which was wild and wonderful and then I had the pandemic. So, it was really crisis response, crisis response. And so, I ran again, and this has been a very challenging year, as well.

But I am hopeful and I’m staying on the board because I am committed to student achievement. That’s what that’s the bread and butter of what we’re supposed to be here to do. And so, we have to stay focused on that despite all of the many distractions and be relentless in our pursuit of academic achievement for our students.

MCPS Budget for 2024-2025

At the start of the meeting Silvestre shared information about the school systems approximately $3.2 billion budget and the priorities and challenges the district will face as they begin programming the budget. Aside from her role as board president, Silvestre serves at the director of community engagement at Montgomery College.

Silvestre shared a video from MCPS about the school system’s budget during the meeting. The video explained that district’s budget is the “largest single item” on the county’s budget and about 63% of the school system’s funding comes from the county, 30% comes from the state, 4% comes from the federal government and 3% comes from “enterprise special revenue and fund balances.”

The board president shared four priorities that she had for the upcoming school year. The first was improving math and literacy rates, second is cultivating safe and inclusive schools, third is improving “two-way communication” between schools and families, and fourth is improving recruitment, retention and distribution of high-quality staff in MCPS schools.

But as the school district begins to work on its FY 2025 operating budget – which is set to be released by the Superintendent on Dec. 14, according to an MCPS budget website – there are two hurdles that are impacting the school system’s work: “Our continued implementation of the landmark school reform – the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future – and the fiscal cliff that we are now facing as a federal funding given to us and school systems all over the country during the pandemic dries up and ends.”

The Blueprint was passed by the Maryland General Assembly in 2021 with the goal of transforming public education in the state, according to the Maryland State Department of Education’s website on the initiative.

“In the next 10 years the blueprint will increase public education funding statewide from enriching student experiences and accelerating student outcomes to improving the quality of education for all children in Maryland especially those that are underserved,” she said. “… Local governments will have to take up more and more of that expense.”

The second challenge will see the end of the federal funding that MCPS received during the pandemic. The school district received approximately $389 million in three federal grants from the secondary and elementary school relief fund in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic funds have been used for a wide variety of services, including tutoring and summer school for struggling students. For social workers, every high school now has a social worker and curriculum to support our student social and emotional needs,” Silvestre said. “It also funded the virtual academy which is an option for students who need to remain online. And for infrastructure improvements to ensure our facilities are safe.”

Silvestre reminded meeting attendees that funding ends this year and will subsequently put pressure on the school district to make “some really difficult decisions” about what programs to keep or cut.

There are a handful of community forums regarding MCPS’ operating budget that are coming up: a virtual meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 2, an in-person forum from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Gaithersburg High School (101 Education Blvd.), and a final in-person forum from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 14 at Walter Johnson High School (6400 Rock Spring Drive).

For more information about MCPS’ FY 2025 operating budget timeline, visit the MCPS website to view the schedule and to submit questions.

