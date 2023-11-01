Lock 72 Kitchen & Bar in Potomac Village closed on Friday and will be replaced by another tenant, said Polly Wiedmaier, CMO of the RW Restaurant Group.

The restaurant, located at 10128 River Road in Potomac, was an upscale American pub run by well-known chef Robert Wiedmaier's RW Restaurant Group, which owns numerous restaurants in the Washington, D.C area, including Marcel's and Brasserie Beck in D.C., Mussel Bar and Grille in Arlington, Virginia and Keystone Korner in Baltimore.

Lock 72 Kitchen & Bar’s mid-Atlantic-inspired menu featured entrees such as pan-roasted duck breast, crabcake, rockfish and New York strip steak.

The establishment paid homage to the historic lockhouses just a few miles away, and it offered both a cozy dining room and a clubby bar. Their website and social media accounts have all been taken down.

Wiedmaier told MoCo360 that the restaurant permanently closed last week.

Wiedmaier said that the restaurant’s lease is up and that their landlord, Zuckerman Gravely Management Inc., based in Chevy Chase, has decided not to renew their lease and will be replacing them with a new tenant.

Zuckerman Gravely Management Inc. did not immediately respond to requests for comment over the phone or email.