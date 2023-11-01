Montgomery County issued a hypothermia alert for extreme cold from 11 p.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday, which is the first one of the season.

Washington, D.C.’s hypothermia alert begins at 7 p.m. tonight.

According to the county's Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security, people can expect the wind chill to dip below 32 degrees. The office advises people to wear layers if they go outside and take safety precautions if they spend a long time outdoors, such as wearing a hat, scarf or mask to cover their face and mouth and wear several layers of loose-fitting clothing under a heavy coat.

The county issues hypothermia alerts when temperatures and/or wind chill, in at least part of the county, are forecasted to go below 32 degrees, “creating a hazardous situation in which hypothermia and frostbite are likely,” according to its website.

Warning signs of hypothermia are shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech, drowsiness and for infants – bright red, cold skin and very low energy, according to the website.

Frostbite warning signs are redness or pain in any skin area, a white or grayish-yellow skin area or skin that feels unusually firm or waxy and numb.

Montgomery County said that there is increased concern for children, seniors, homeless individuals and animals in the midst of extreme cold.

The county advises that people should check on any seniors they know, especially ones living alone. Also, the website stated that animals should not be left outside unattended.

Anyone concerned about the well-being of a homeless person outside can call the 24-hour Homeless Resource Line at 240-907-2688 for location information.

If anyone needs a place to stay warm, they can visit county facilities, such as libraries and recreation centers or ride a Ride On Bus.