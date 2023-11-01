Montgomery County Police seek help to find the family of Robert Hugh Haas, 73, of Windsor Mill in Baltimore County. Haas died in a single-vehicle collision Saturday in Burtonsville.

Police determined that on Saturday afternoon, Haas was driving a blue 2009 Hyundai Elantra northbound on Old Columbia Pike when he “failed to negotiate the traffic circle” at Dustin Road, striking a retaining wall. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said that they have not been able to locate any of Haas' family members since the incident.

This is an active investigation. Police urge anyone with information about the collision to call Collision Reconstruction Unit detectives at 240-773-6620.