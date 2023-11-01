About 75 Protesters gathered outside of Sen. Ben Cardin’s office in Rockville on Monday night, calling for the senator to introduce a resolution in the Senate in support of a cease-fire amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The protestors stood in the rain outside of Cardin’s office and chanted, “Hands off, Gaza!”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) organized the protest and told WTOP that they chose to protest outside of Cardin’s office because he is the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Zainab Chaudry, the director of CAIR's Maryland office, said, "Innocent life everywhere deserves to be protected, whether it's Palestinian or Israeli, Muslim or Jewish or Christian, everybody deserves to be protected who are innocent civilians."

Two compost drop-off sites open in Rockville

The City of Rockville has opened two free food waste and compost drop-off sites to make the process of composting easier for residents. Composting food scraps keeps waste out of landfills and reduces greenhouse gas emissions, per

The sites are located at the Rockville Senior Center at 1150 Carnation Drive, and the Maintenance Facility at 14625 Rothgeb Drive.

Food scraps are picked up weekly by a commercial contactor and delivered to the Prince George’s County Organic Compost Facility. [The MoCo Show]

Silver Spring yard filled with spooky Halloween displays creates community

Nine years ago, Holly Agouridis of Silver Spring began decorating the front yard and porch of her home with spooky Halloween skeletons, a three-headed dog and other animatronic monster decorations. The creepy décor invites families and trick-or-treaters to test their frights.

“I just like that it brings the community together. You know, everybody has fun and is something for them to do. Families meet up with other families here and they have a great time,” Agouridis told Montgomery Community Media.

She explained that it takes about a month to set up the displays and another month the take it all down and store them away until next Halloween. [My MCM]

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a high of 49 degrees.

How do Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District candidates think the Israel-Hamas crisis should be handled?