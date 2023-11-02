Around 95 firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a strip mall, including Soto Leeson Laundry Service and Motor Work Inc., in Rockville on Thursday morning, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

The damage was estimated to be around $2.75 million and there was significant structural damage, but no injuries, according to Piringer.

Around 5:15 a.m., Montgomery County Fire & Rescue personnel responded to 687 Lofstrand Lane, between Taft Street and Southlawn Lane, for a commercial building fire, with significant fire blazing through the roof when they arrived, Piringer said. MoCo Police Sgt. Kepp had legs amputated, is recovering after being struck by car on I-270

At 6:11 a.m. Piringer posted on X, formerly Twitter, that a second alarm went off at the scene and the fire also engulfed parked vehicles.

Piringer said that the fire was extinguished and under control by 8:32 a.m. Firefighters remained on the scene to monitor hotspots and smoldering debris.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation, but it appears to be accidental and likely originated in a linen cleaning area of the laundry service, according to Piringer.

Advertisement

Loftstrand Lane was closed between Southlawn Lane and Taft Street, but since 9 a.m., it has re-opened, according to Rockville City Police. Update – 687 Lofstrand La, Suite(s) R/S, Soto Leeson Linen Service & Motor Works, Inc; Origin/Cause, fire cause under investigation, appears accidental & likely originated in a linen cleaning area of a laundry; Damage estimated ~$2.75M; significant structural damage, no injury pic.twitter.com/zcR8DyavW7 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 2, 2023

Related Stories