Each week, MoCo360 will select Shining Stars of the Week from Montgomery County public and private schools.

Here are the standouts from the week of Nov. 2:

Churchill running back David Avit led the charge in the Bulldogs’ 32-30 win over Walter Johnson on Oct. 27. Avit, a senior, rushed for 27 carried for 248 yards with a 9.2 average and three rushing touchdowns. Churchill running back David Avit. Credit: Churchill

Avit extended his play in the passing game with three receptions for 56 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Next up for the 8-1 Bulldogs are the Richard Montgomery Rockets at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2. MoCo Police Sgt. Kepp had legs amputated, is recovering after being struck by car on I-270

The Rockville Rams’ dynamic running back duo of Josiah Garcia and Nicky Holloway were prominently featured in the 56-20 victory over the Northwood Gladiators of Silver Spring on Oct. 27.

Rockville Rams running back Josiah Garcia. Credit: Rockville

Garcia, a sophomore, carried 11 times for 207 yards with an 18.8-yard average and four touchdowns. Rockville Rams running back Nicky Holloway. Credit: Rockville

Holloway, a junior, carried six times for 155 yards for a 25.8-yard average and two touchdowns.

Varsity Girls Field Hockey

Julieta Matus scored three goals for the Winston Churchill Bulldogs in their 6-0 victory over the Quince Orchard Cougars on Oct. 31. Matus, a junior, helped Churchill claim its seventh consecutive regional championship.

Churchill field hockey forward Julieta Matus. Credit: Churchill

Matus looks to help the Bulldogs advance against the Clarksburg Coyotes at 4 p.m. today.

