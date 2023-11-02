Each week, MoCo360 will select Shining Stars of the Week from Montgomery County public and private schools.
Here are the standouts from the week of Nov. 2:
Varsity Football
Churchill running back David Avit led the charge in the Bulldogs’ 32-30 win over Walter Johnson on Oct. 27. Avit, a senior, rushed for 27 carried for 248 yards with a 9.2 average and three rushing touchdowns.
Avit extended his play in the passing game with three receptions for 56 yards and a receiving touchdown.
Next up for the 8-1 Bulldogs are the Richard Montgomery Rockets at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2.
The Rockville Rams’ dynamic running back duo of Josiah Garcia and Nicky Holloway were prominently featured in the 56-20 victory over the Northwood Gladiators of Silver Spring on Oct. 27.
Garcia, a sophomore, carried 11 times for 207 yards with an 18.8-yard average and four touchdowns.
Holloway, a junior, carried six times for 155 yards for a 25.8-yard average and two touchdowns.
Varsity Girls Field Hockey
Julieta Matus scored three goals for the Winston Churchill Bulldogs in their 6-0 victory over the Quince Orchard Cougars on Oct. 31. Matus, a junior, helped Churchill claim its seventh consecutive regional championship.
Matus looks to help the Bulldogs advance against the Clarksburg Coyotes at 4 p.m. today.
Coaches and athletic directors, we want to hear from you!
Do you have a standout player you think should be considered for one of MoCo360’s Shining Stars of the Week? Email jeffrey.lyles@moco360.media with their school and statistics from a game or week’s performance.
If MoCo360 keeps you informed, connected and inspired, circle up and join our community by becoming a member today. Your membership supports our community journalism and unlocks special benefits.