For the many residents of diverse Montgomery County with connections to Israel and Palestine, the Israel-Hamas war is hitting home. Amid an increase of antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes, county officials are responding, including offering thousands of dollars to houses of worship for security.

MoCo360 sent a three-question survey regarding the Israel-Hamas war to all members of the Montgomery County Council. Their responses are listed in alphabetical order and have been lightly edited for style.

Councilmembers Marilyn Balcombe (D-Dist. 2) and Sidney Katz (D-Dist.3) declined to comment for this story. Representatives for councilmember Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large) did not respond to requests for comment.

This is the third of three surveys MoCo360 sent to elected officials and candidates running for office. The first was sent to current representatives in the U.S. House and Senate, and the second was sent to candidates for Maryland Sixth District Congressional seat.

How do you think the county should respond to the crisis in Israel and Gaza? As a councilmember who does not have input in national and international policy decisions, how can this best be addressed on the hyperlocal level?

Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6): I began Monday Oct. 9’s Economic Development Committee work session with a moment of silence for the victims of the appalling terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel. Furthermore, I contacted our Montgomery County Police Department and the County Executives’ office to ensure there is extra visibility and outreach at synagogues and mosques in light of recent events. Both police commanders that oversee my district (Commander Smith in the Kemp Mill/Aspen Hill area and Commander Daum in the Rockville/North Bethesda area of my district) committed to reach out to me on any incidents. I also passed by multiple times at key places in my district (including Melvin J. Berman Hebrew Academy) to ensure things were under control. I also supported allocating an additional $311,000 in grants for communities at greater risk.



Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1): (submitted one statement to MoCo360 in response to the questions)

I have been horrified and sickened by the ruthless terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians, including the murder and kidnapping of women, children and the elderly. Since Oct. 7, I have been on regular calls with Jewish community and congregational leaders and have joined together with friends and neighbors at a number of vigils and other community events at this incredibly dark and dangerous time.

Based on my own concerns and calls from numerous rabbis and Jewish communal leaders, I have been coordinating with the Chief of Police to ensure an increased police presence at Jewish sites and other area locations with urgent safety risks. Similarly, I have [been] working with the Executive Branch and Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington to provide additional security grants to support Jewish and Muslim schools, organizations and community centers in light of the targeted violence we are seeing in communities across the globe. The original nonprofit security grant program was established following a faith security town hall I organized with council colleagues in the aftermath of the Tree of Life Synagogue massacre [in Pittsburgh in Oct. 2018] and has been expanded since. This past week, working with the Executive, CAO, council president and Jewish Community Relations Council, we expedited more than $300,000 to Jewish and Muslim organizations to meet the urgent, critical security needs at this moment right here in our community.

While Hamas’ terror attack and the Israel-Hamas war that follows is across the world, it has a very real and direct impact in our community. The pain is real, the security threats are real, and the aggressive rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia are real. We must do all we can to call them out and to ensure every member of our community is safe and feels safe. … Working with Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, American Jewish Committee and Anti-Defamation League, I led an effort last fall to pass a County Council resolution to combat and address antisemitism, have led council commemorations of Yom HaShoah and the county’s first-ever Jewish American Heritage Month proclamation. I will continue to use my public position to call out hate, to educate, and to ensure our community knows they are not alone.

Evan Glass (D-At-large): (submitted one statement to MoCo360 in response to the questions)

The crisis in Israel and Gaza leaves a heavy toll on all of us, including many in our communities who have personal ties to the region and fear for cherished loved ones. As the Jewish community reels from the horrific siege on Oct. 7, our Palestinian and Muslim communities are, too, grieving innocent lives lost. I send my condolences to all those who have lost family members, friends and loved ones in this conflict. We must do all we can to support humanitarian efforts abroad, to help those who have been innocently caught in the crossfire, and are struggling to survive amidst this crisis–in both Israel and Gaza.

Here in Montgomery County, we believe all people have the right to live, work and pray without disruption, and we stand in solidarity with those facing persecution and hate. In light of the rise of violence and hate against religious communities, Montgomery County is offering financial support through grants to places of worship that may be at risk of a hate crime. We continue to support the work of our law enforcement partners in preventing and responding to hate crimes. I look forward to working with my colleagues to implement the recommendations provided by the Anti-Hate Task Force. The task force is a coalition of community and faith leaders engaging Montgomery County residents to develop recommendations to inform policies that promote safety and combat hate in Montgomery County. Final recommendations will be presented to the Council on Nov. 28.

Lastly, I support residents’ First Amendment right to assemble and express their views through peaceful marches and gatherings. I encourage residents to reach out to our federal representatives to share your views and to insist on protection of innocent civilian life and humanitarian law. Around 95 firefighters respond to fire at Rockville strip mall on Thursday

Will Jawando (D-At-large): At the local level, it is essential to provide safety and mental health support for impacted communities, specifically the Jewish and Muslim communities, and their places of worship. This is why the county has distributed funds to support security measures and equipment at synagogues and mosques. I along with other councilmembers have expressed support and called for unity in this time of immense hardship and pain. In addition, we must all forcefully call out the brutal violence by the Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7 and stand up for the sanctity of human life. We must lead with our values, and that is what we have been and will continue to do on the council.

Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7): Our role as local legislators doesn’t end with local legislation or budget decisions. I believe we have a responsibility to be a resource in any way we can for our constituents, many who are deeply impacted by the terrorist attacks and ongoing crisis.

Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5): Although national and international policy decisions are outside the purview of a County Council, we must do what we can to help all our residents, in this case, especially our Jewish and Muslim community members and those with loved ones in Israel and Palestine, feel as seen, safe and supported as possible.

Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At-large): With the atrocities committed against Israelis on Oct. 7 and the hostages taken into Gaza, the resulting war to eliminate the perpetrators is leaving civilians on both sides at greater risk than at any time in recent history. I stand with President [Joe] Biden, whose response to this crisis has been exemplary. We call on the [Biden] administration to rescue the hundreds of hostages while striving to prevent civilian casualties. As a county, we must respond by listening to our interfaith communities and lifting the voices of those most impacted by this issue. We must help people feel safe and welcome in our communities and stay vigilant in the fight against hate and violence right here at home.

Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4): We know that in response to international events, we see increased acts of hate in the U.S. These acts against Muslims, Jews and people mistaken for them like Sikhs and Zoroastrians, are intolerable and we have to prevent these incidents from dividing us. The council has approved and the county executive has expedited security grant funding to nonprofits such as houses of worship including in Muslim, Jewish, Sikh and Zoroastrian communities given increased recent acts of hate domestically targeted at these groups.

How do you plan on supporting constituents with family and connections in Israel and Palestine?

Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6): I have also informed constituents via phone, email and at events (fyi – District 6 has the largest Orthodox Jewish community on the East Coast; I have Kemp Mill, Aspen Hill and Rockville as part of my district) that the Department of State has a 24/7 coordinating group communicating with U.S. citizens and providing them assistance through phone calls and an online form.

U.S. citizens seeking to be in touch with the U.S. Embassy in Israel can fill out the form (cacms.state.gov/s/crisis-intake) or call 1-833-890-9595 or 1-606-641-0131.

Israeli nationals, or those with loved ones in Israel, please contact the Israeli Consulate in New York at 917-756-8387 or 212-499-5321 for assistance. For the latest updates, please monitor the messages to U.S. citizens from the U.S. Embassy in Israel: il.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/security-and-travel-information/

Please ask any U.S. citizens in Israel to enroll their contact information in our Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP): step.state.gov/step/

We will post additional updates to our travel advisory for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza as they are issued: travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/international-travel/International-Travel-Country-Information-Pages/IsraeltheWestBankandGaza.html

Will Jawando (D-At-large): While the County Council is somewhat limited in its abilities as a body, I want all residents of Montgomery County to know that my office is here to listen to any concerns or thoughts you may have. If we can help connect you with the proper agencies within the federal government, we will do that. If we can help point you in the right direction for some other government service or nonprofit, we are also happy to assist.

Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7): Our Congressional delegation has been terrific in sharing resources we can share with constituents or constituents who have family members in Israel or Gaza that may need assistance. I joined community members at B’nai Shalom of Olney congregation for a special service to stand in solidarity with the people of Israel after the devastating terrorist attacks. I also recently visited the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community in Ashton and the Muslim Community Center’s Health Clinic in Silver Spring to discuss how we can continue building on our partnerships. We must remain vigilant for hate bias and hate crimes directed at our Jewish and Muslim communities.

Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5): If we have constituents with loved ones in Israel and Palestine who may need logistical or policy support, my office is prepared to connect them with their federal representatives, who are best positioned to offer that. And of course if there are needs we can address locally, such as accessing culturally competent mental health support, we are prepared to make those connections as well.

Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At-large): What we can do as local elected officials is to stand with them against hatred, advocate for them, and partner with the federal government to ensure open lines of communication. Whether it is finding services for newly arrived immigrants or refugees or advocating with the appropriate federal agencies, my office is here to help in any way we can.

Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4): We have many residents of our county with personal connections to people in Israel and Gaza, and the unfolding events have been traumatic. My heart goes out to all who are experiencing the pain of relatives killed, injured, or taken hostage. We have been connecting with community members, attending events, and providing assistance to individuals and families. In the short term, we have connected constituents with Rep. [Jamie] Raskin’s office who are in need of aid the State Department can provide. I support U.S. Reps. Raskin, [Susan] Wild, and [Sara] Jacobs in their acknowledgement of Israel’s right to defend itself under international law against Hamas’ brutal attacks, call to release all hostages, and call for a temporary cessation of hostilities for humanitarian workers to do their jobs safely and civilians to have safe passage.

How are you prepared to prevent and respond to hate crimes against the Jewish and Muslim communities in the area?

Natali Fani-González: I’m ready to always stand by my community to ensure the safety and well-being of each one of my residents.

Will Jawando (D-At-large): I am very concerned about the risks this situation poses for the safety of all Montgomery County residents. The County Council has and will continue to be vigilant in responding to acts of hate, and we will not tolerate anyone seeking to do harm to the residents of our county. My office is closely monitoring extremist threats and will address them accordingly, in coordination with law enforcement. We must have a multi-faceted response that addresses security needs and potential threats. While it is crucial to address the immediate threats, our vision must also extend beyond the present moment. As Chair of the Council’s Education & Culture Committee, I am committed to working with Montgomery County Public Schools to stamp out hate and bias in our young people. It is only through education that we have the power to combat the ignorance and hatred that is the fuel for acts of violence. We must continue to infuse our curriculum and our actions with the values of understanding, respect and coexistence.

Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7): I commend County Executive Marc Elrich and his team for acting quickly to get the council a budget appropriation to accelerate the awarding of security grants for Jewish and Muslim organizations. I look forward to approving these funds as quickly as we can. I’ve also been working with the school system on the increase in antisemitic incidents in schools–an uptick that was taking place before the war in Israel and Gaza started. I will continue to push for ways our Jewish and Muslim communities, law enforcement, school system, and county government can work together to address hate crimes and to be proactive in addressing hate bias incidents before they rise to the level of criminal conduct.

Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5): I fully support the movement of security grants to Muslim and Jewish religious centers, and I have been in touch with the executive branch to confirm that those locations in my district have been personally contacted and supported in accessing that funding. Whenever we see any form of hate or prejudice on the rise, it must serve as a call for us to redouble our efforts to combat it. There is no place for antisemitism or Islamophobia in Montgomery County.

Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At-large): As an elected official, it is up to me to use the bully pulpit afforded to me by the voters to reject all forms of hate and prejudice, regardless of whether it is the antisemitism we have seen so much of in the past several years here in Montgomery County or to stand up to anyone who feels that the tragedy of the terror attacks in Israel is an excuse to attack and harass Muslim communities here in Montgomery County. I’m grateful to work for a local government that has allocated resources and provided security measures to protect our Jewish and Muslim residents from hate, violence, and intimidation.

Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4): It’s on all of us to report suspected hate crimes as soon as you see them to 301-279-8000. We have a skilled and responsive hate crimes investigative staff at MCPD, and the public should know that MCPD officers include both uniformed and plainclothes officers who can gather evidence and find suspects most effectively if these crimes are promptly reported. As chair of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, I hosted a training for local elected officials throughout the region on addressing acts of hate. I have attended multiple meetings of the county’s anti-hate task force where members of groups who have often been targets of hate crimes in the past have been presenting on their experiences, requests, and recommendations for the county government moving forward. I look forward to the council reviewing and implementing their recommendations as we can as they are finalized. We have incredibly engaged faith communities in the civic life of our county and I think it’s crucial to work with our county faith liaison Kate Chance to find understanding, common ground, and recognize the good works of our faith communities here across communities.

