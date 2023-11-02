Jordan Tropf, 31, of Silver Spring finished fourth in the Marine Corps Marathon among thousands of participants in Arlington, Virginia and Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

Tropf’s official time was 2 hours, 29 minutes and 47 seconds, with a 5-minute, 34-second pace per mile.

In 2019, Tropf won the Marine Corps Marathon with a time of 2 hours, 27 minutes and 43 seconds.

Tropf has been running since high school, and he attended the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland where he joined the marathon club as a lieutenant. He is currently working through his six-year residency at Johns Hopkins University Medical School. [Montgomery Community Media]

Man arrested after attempted robbery on Halloween night

A man was arrested on Halloween after he tried to force his way into a home at Pebble Ridge Court in Rockville, according to Rockville City Police. MoCo Police Sgt. Kepp had legs amputated, is recovering after being struck by car on I-270

The man rang the doorbell, around the time trick-or-treaters were going up people’s doors, and when the victim answered, he tried to force his way inside, police said.

Advertisement

Police said that the homeowners forced the suspect back outside, and a neighbor helped detain the man until police arrived around 7:51 p.m. The occupants of the home were unharmed, according to police. [The MoCo Show]

Police investigating assault and robbery at Silver Spring Dave & Buster’s

Montgomery County Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in a restroom at Dave & Buster’s at 8661 Colesville Rd Suite E102 in Silver Spring.

Police said that the victims were in the restroom at Dave & Buster’s when they were approached by three men who demanded their property. When the victims failed to comply with the suspects’ demands, the suspects physically assaulted them, stole their property and ran out of the restroom.

Advertisement

Police released video surveillance footage from the scene and are asking for the public’s assistance to identify them. [FOX 5]

Today’s weather:

Mostly sunny with a high of 51 degrees.

In case you missed it…

MoCo Police Sgt. Kepp had legs amputated, is recovering after being struck by car on I-270

Advertisement

Montgomery County issues first hypothermia alert of the season

Mexican ‘bread of the dead’ tradition lives on in MoCo