Two weeks ago, the Winston Churchill Bulldogs and Richard Montgomery Rockets combined for 16 touchdowns culminating in a 64-50 final score, with the Bulldogs on top.

In a postseason rematch on Nov. 2, the Bulldogs enacted a new game plan to keep Rockets senior quarterback Anthony Dixon Jr. from carving them up a second time. Starting fast on defense and cashing in on the big defensive plays rallied the Bulldogs to a 41-12 win.

“I made the mistake of turning that game two weeks ago into a touch football game,” Head coach and defensive coordinator Joe Rydzewski said. “[I have] so much respect for Anthony Dixon and the way he plays the quarterback position. Without a doubt, he’s the best quarterback I’ve seen since I’ve been here. The kid is so good. But the big thing was we knew we were going to bring pressure. We didn’t bring any pressure last time and it killed us.” Winston Churchill football team rushes onto the field during pre-game on Nov. 2. Credit: Kyle Phoenix

While the defense corrected its performance, the Bulldogs offense remained the same, with senior running back David Avit dominating the Rockets’ run defense. His first carry of the game went 55 yards for the opening touchdown.

"When I got that ball and saw the hole I was like, 'yeah, we're going to win this game,'" Avit said. "The second I got that ball. The line was really working. I was basically running untouched."

Avit would go on to rush for another 132 yards and three touchdowns, marking the second time this season he’s scored four rushing touchdowns against Richard Montgomery.

“When it starts to get colder and the ground gets a little wet, [Avit] gets better,” Rydzewski said. “I’m excited about that.”

After Avit’s touchdown, the Bulldogs defense shut down the Rockets offense, forcing two incompletions. A fake punt pass on fourth down fell incomplete and set up Avit to score his second touchdown. On the Rockets’ second possession, the pressure overwhelmed Dixon as Bulldogs senior linebacker Kris Paul knifed through the Rockets offensive line and strip-sacked Dixon, where junior linebacker Drew Menick recovered the fumble.

“I saw the hole open up [and] ran through it,” Paul said. “I didn’t want [Dixon] to run past me so I broke down a little. Once I saw he didn’t throw it I went in his face. [I] felt the ball in my hand and ripped it out.”

Two plays later, junior quarterback Vasi Hallas followed his blockers for the quarterback sneak touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 20-0 with 7:03 remaining in the first quarter.

“We knew if we had a chance to go score early we had to go take that,” Avit said on the early 20-0 lead. “And putting points on them early is really what destabilized them. I don’t think they even wanted to play in the second quarter.”

The lofty lead put the Rockets on the back-foot and allowed the Bulldogs to pin their ears back and apply more pressure on Dixon.

“It was pretty much a wrap,” Paul said. “We knew what the job was and we got it done.”

By then, the lead was too great and the Bulldogs marched into halftime up 34-6. Midway through the third, Avit found the end zone a fourth time. Winston Churchill’s football team poses for a team photo following their victory over Richard Montgomery on Nov. 2. Credit: Kyle Phoenix

Rydzewski said the Bulldogs are playing their best football as they head into the second round of the playoffs.

“I feel like we saw it in the second half at Walter Johnson and I was telling the guys you could almost see it change. Our motto going into ‘WJ’ was we’ve been playing well but we got to start playing well for each other. And I don’t know if I saw it. And then I saw it in the second half at ‘WJ’ and it carried over tonight. And so hopefully that’s what we’re going to keep doing and that’s going to be the focus.”

Next up for Winston Churchill is a home game against the Gaithersburg Trojans at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 10.

