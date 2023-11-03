For 10 minutes, the Clarksburg Coyotes dueled fiercely against the Winston Churchill Bulldogs. Their goaltender, Trinh (Katelyn) Tran battled down low in the circle and knocked away point-blank opportunities. The Coyotes pressured on offense too, breaking through the midfield and searching for gaps to expose. But a counterattack by junior defender Jenna Pigott changed everything.

Pigott gained possession at midfield and defenders shied away, covering the passing lanes she so frequently utilizes to advance the ball to her teammates. But with an open field ahead, she continued forward. When Coyotes defenders finally challenged her, Pigott maneuvered around four of them and reached the top of the striking circle where she unleashed a shot 47 feet for the opening goal. Churchill Bulldogs junior Jenna Pigott (2) and sophomore Nora O’Connor (3) watch a teammate shoot into the circle against Clarksburg on Nov. 2. Credit: Kyle Phoenix

"Normally she passes to [senior midfielder] Emma [Datch] but Emma gave [Jenna] the go to dribble and she dribbled past three or four defenders, leaving them in the dust," junior forward Julieta Matus said. "At the top of the circle [she] took an amazing shot. I was there if she missed but she didn't. It went right into the back of the cage and it had a loud sound that had everybody shook. It really set the tone for everything we were about to do."

What they were about to do was go on a goal-scoring spree over the next 20 minutes, with No. 20, Matus, scoring three straight goals. For the second-straight playoff game, Matus scored a hat trick as she helped lead the Bulldogs to a 6-0 win over Clarksburg as they advance to the state semifinals. Being a playoff performer is something Matus relishes.

“I, of course, try to have a good season all throughout but playoffs get you in the mentality of, ‘this is it. This is what we’ve been working [for] all season,’” Matus said. “If we don’t win then we’re going home. This is where you put your heart out. We have to go earn that [extra] practice and you earn it by playing your heart out on the field.”

Matus would strike two minutes later off a corner goal, assisted by Pigott.

“I heard ‘Juli’ calling for the ball and whenever I hear her calling for the ball I know she’s open,” Pigott said. “I just give it to her.” Churchill Bulldogs junior Julieta Matus celebrates after scoring a goal against Clarksburg on Nov. 2. Credit: Kyle Phoenix

The first period ended 2-0, but the second period saw a four-goal explosion. Sophomore forward Naomi Wollman assisted on Matus’ second goal; a lengthy shot midway into the circle. Her third was a chaotic rebound goal as Coyotes Tran battled valiantly on the goal line.

Adding to the offensive output was freshman forward Junia Whang who gained possession outside the circle, executed a nifty move to cut inside before a stop-and-go stutter put her defender off-balance. With the open space, Whang sniped the teams fifth of the day. Bringing in the final tally was junior forward Claire Gallagher with a rebound goal as Coyotes defenders splayed across the goal line to no avail.

The performance gave Head Coach Cay Miller a moment of recognition for all the hard work her players and volunteer coaches have done to lead the Bulldogs this far.

“We’re lucky to have some amazing veteran coaches that volunteer with our team,” Miller said. “Coach Candy Thurman who coached at Walter Johnson for many decades and the other coach was Amy Woods and she coached at [Bethesda-Chevy Chase] for decades. Both of them have state championships in their history. So, whenever they talk, we listen.”

Next for the Bulldogs are the state semifinals. They will play the winner of North County at Walt Whitman, who play at 5 p.m. today.

