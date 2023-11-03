Montgomery Parks will be offering a variety of entertainment and educational activities throughout November. Activities are available for all ages and tastes.

Here is the event list:

Project FeederWatch is a community seasonal project where participants observe the type of birds that visit the bird feeder. Available from 11 a.m. to noon from Nov. 2 through Dec. 1. Reservations are required. Maydale Nature Classroom: Community Celebration is a family fun event, including live music, bonfires and apple cider making. No registration is required. It will take place from 1 through 4 p.m. on Nov. 4 Virtual Family Trivia Night: Dark Sky Theme will feature quizmasters Jenn and Lu, in another trivia challenge at Meadowside Nature Center in Rockville. It will be from 6 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 15. This is a free event that does not require registration. However, it reaches its limit after the first 200 teams. Full Moon Fridays is an event where you can walk during the full moon and sit by a campfire at Locust Grove Nature Center in Bethesda. This event costs $8 and registration is required for ages five and older. It will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 24. Night Hike is an event where attendees embark on a one-mile, post-dusk hike and listen to nature’s night creatures. Registration is required and costs $6. It will happen from 5 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 27 [Montgomery Community Media].

18th Montgomery County History Conference

Join Montgomery History on Nov. 4 for the 18th edition of the Montgomery County History Conference. Montgomery History is partnering with Montgomery College and will hold it in person for the first time since 2020 in Rockville.

The conference will offer several opportunities to engage with local history, including a keynote address, eight breakouts, a boxed lunch, a performance, and a happy hour reception. Registration includes access to recordings of all 10 sessions following the conference.

Breakout sessions will cover topics such as Emory Grove’s renowned Du-Drop Inn, historic homes and barns of the Ag Reserve, the families of the Agricultural History Farm Park, Sentinel publisher Rebecca Fields, a history of enslavement in Kensington, the county’s Poor Farm, the seven enslavers who have public schools named for them and new techniques for indigenous archaeological research.

The event will end with “A Rockville Journal,” a peek back to 1850s Rockville with a portrayal of a local attorney by actor Steve LaRocque [Montgomery History].

Trip Advisor’s Fall 2023 edition lists some of MoCo’s best restaurants

Trip Advisor is a famous American online travel company that offers ratings of restaurants primarily from those who have traveled to a certain area. Here are some of the best recommendations from travelers who’ve visited Montgomery County recently.

Seasons 52, located at 11414 Rockville Pike in North Bethesda, is a rotating menu restaurant with seasonal American dishes alongside international wines in an upscale setting. With 499 reviews, Seasons 52 is the first ranked restaurant in North Bethesda. Copper Canyon located at 928 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring, provides full flavored, fresh American cuisine served in a casual and energetic atmosphere. With a 4 out of 5 rating after 471 reviews, Copper Canyon’s Silver Spring location comes in at number two in Silver Spring. The restaurant has an additional MoCo location at Gaithersburg’s Rio. Coastal Flats, located at 135 Crown Park Ave in Gaithersburg, is a coastal-inspired restaurant serving traditional dishes from Maine to the Carolina low country, offering a spin on classic seafood, steaks and pasta. It comes number three with a 4.5 out of 5 rating after 643 reviews [The MoCo Show].

Today’s weather:

Mostly clear and sunny with a high of 58 degrees.

In case you missed it:

Police found family of 73-year-old who died in collision Saturday

Protestors rally for electric buses at school board offices

Around 95 firefighters respond to fire at Rockville strip mall on Thursday

