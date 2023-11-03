This story, originally published at 12 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2023, was updated at 12:16 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2023 to add a comment from Community Options Inc.

Kelly Barry, 25, of Upper Marlboro, a former Rockville care facility worker, was sentenced Thursday to six months in jail for neglecting a non-verbal, autistic man in his care, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Washington, D.C.

Barry worked as a direct support professional for Community Options Inc., a residential facility for persons with disabilities, located at 7615 Standish Place in Rockville, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The non-profit organization has locations in 12 different states. Around 95 firefighters respond to fire at Rockville strip mall on Thursday

In his job, Barry took individuals on community outings, such as bowling, for about three to four hours a day, five times a week, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

From June to October 2022, Barry provided care to a non-verbal, autistic man, who was unable to care for himself. Instead of taking him on community outings, Barry took the man with him when he used the organization’s van to make food deliveries, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On Oct. 19, 2022, Barry used the van to pick up the man he was caring for and then drove to Washington, D.C., to make five food deliveries, and when he made the last delivery, Barry left the man in the vehicle alone, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

When he finished the delivery, Barry saw someone steal the van with the autistic man in it. Barry called 911 but failed to mention that the man was inside the van, and he did not tell D.C. Metropolitan Police when they arrived, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Then, Community Options Inc. advised Barry to notify law enforcement about the autistic man, but he still did not, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

About three and a half hours after the van was stolen, Prince George’s County Police found the man barefoot and wandering in the middle of traffic on I-495. Police then transported him to a local hospital, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

On Thursday, D.C. Superior Court Judge Heidi Pasichow accepted Barry’s guilty plea for one count of criminal negligence of a vulnerable adult and sentenced him to 180 days in jail (with a portion of the time suspended), 14 months of supervised probation and 90 hours of community service, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Also, she ordered that he will be prohibited from working with anyone who cannot care for themselves, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“We support the court’s sentence of Mr. Barry and are relieved to hear that he will never work with any vulnerable person again,” Vice President of Strategic Operations for Community Options Inc. Wei-Han Zhou said in an email to MoCo360. “At the time of the incident, we immediately terminated the employee and cooperated with law enforcement to ensure that he was prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Barry’s attorney, Joseph McCoy, did not immediately respond to requests for comment over the phone and email.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said they collaborated with the D.C. Office of the Inspector General in the prosecution of this case, which is responsible for investigating and prosecuting abuse or neglect of residents in healthcare facilities.

Additionally, the office commended Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Facci for prosecuting the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

