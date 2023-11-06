Montgomery County Police said they obtained arrest warrants for two men in a homicide March 5 in downtown Silver Spring. Now they are asking the public for help locating them.

D’Andre Lukes, 21, of Washington, D.C., and D’Angelo Holley, 21, of an unknown address are wanted for their alleged involvement in the murder of Deandre Keith Ellis, 23, of an unknown address. Lukes and Holley have been charged with first-degree murder, police said.

On March 5, Ellis was fatally shot in a car outside the Sweet Sweet Kitchen restaurant at 905 Bonifant St. in Silver Spring, according to police.

Neither of them has attorney information listed in digital court records.

Two other suspects, Kajohn McCombs and Ahmahd McCombs, both 22 and of Capitol Heights, Prince George’s County, were arrested and charged on March 14 in the homicide, and they are being held without bond.

Ahmahd McCombs’ attorney, Joseph McKenzie, and Kajohn McCombs’ attorney, James Papirmeister, both declined to comment this week.

Police urge anyone with information about Lukes and Holley’s locations to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website at www.crimesolversmcmd.org and click on the www.p3tips.com link at the top of the page or call 866-411-8477.

Police said they are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s), and tips can be anonymous.