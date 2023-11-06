The assault charge filed against Rockville Councilmember David Myles in September has been dropped, according to digital records.

This comes right before he is slated to run for reelection for the Rockville City Council on Tuesday. It is unclear when the charges were dropped, and Myles’ attorney did not respond to phone calls requesting comment.

The charges stemmed from an incident on Sept. 9 around 11:03 a.m. when police were dispatched to the Myles’ residence in the 1100 block of Regal Oak Drive in Rockville for a “suspicious call” from a woman screaming, crying and asking for police, according to police dispatch. Dispatchers said they could hear a baby crying in the background. 2 men were charged in March homicide in Silver Spring. Now police seek 2 others.

The Rockville City Police Department filed a second-degree assault charge against Taneisha Myles on Sept. 9. Her attorney, Steve Gaba, also did not respond to phone calls requesting comment.

Taneisha Myles, filed a second-degree assault charge against her husband on Sept. 13, charging documents indicated.

David Myles, the petitioner, requested for the charge to be dismissed and the Montgomery County Circuit Court granted his request. David Myles did not respond to a request for comment.

Two sets of charging documents were released Sept. 15.

David Myles, 43, and Taneisha Myles, 45, shared their descriptions of events, which had some conflicts and similarities.

Both stated that the altercation started with an argument about whether their daughter should go swimming, according to charging documents.

In Taneisha Myles’ charging documents, she said that her husband had been violent in the past, but the couple were trying to “work things out.”

In the charging documents, she said that during their argument, her husband was the aggressor, stating that he yelled, pushed her, kicked her, and slammed her arm into the door near their garage.

She then stated that she took measures to get him to stop beating her, such as scratching and biting him, according to the charging documents.

During this time, she said he was holding their daughter, and she said was concerned about her, since her husband was in a “chaotic condition,” the charging documents indicated.

Taneisha Myles said she called 911, and when the police arrived, she said she was visibly shaken and crying in shock, according to the charging documents.

In David Myles’ charging documents, he said that his wife had been violent multiple times over the past year, but he did not report it because he did not want the police involved.

He said that during their argument, his wife was the aggressor, saying that she pinched, scratched and bit him, according to the charging documents.

Ultimately, he said that while he was trying to leave the residence, while holding his daughter, his wife hit him on the back of the head and pushed him in the chest hard enough to make him fall onto his back, the charging documents said.

David Myles said as he was placing their daughter in her seat, his wife got in the front seat of the car, and he called the police, the charging documents stated.

The charging documents said that Rockville City Police officers on the scene “determined that Taniesha was the primary aggressor.”

David Myles was arrested Sept. 14 and released from jail that day after posting a $5,000 bond, according to online court records.

David Myles was elected to the City Council in November 2019. He worked as an emergency department pediatrician at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring and at Carroll Hospital in Carroll County, according to previous MoCo360 reporting.

He also served in the U.S. Navy for three years and was deployed for seven months on a humanitarian medical mission providing pediatric care in Central and South America. He returned to Rockville in 2016, according to his website.