Bethesda Magazine is seeking nominations for its 15th annual Extraordinary Teen Awards. We are looking for students who excel academically and in extracurricular activities—and are generally talented, creative, well-rounded, passionate and compassionate. We’re also looking for students who have overcome adversity.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, Nov. 10.

To be eligible, students must be a junior or senior in high school (public, private or homeschool) and live in Montgomery County or Upper Northwest Washington, D.C. (ZIP codes 20015 and 20016) as of March 1, 2024.

A selection committee of leaders in the community and Bethesda Magazine staff will choose the winners.

Profiles of the winners will appear in the March/April issue of the magazine and on moco360.media.