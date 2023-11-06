On Nov. 2 loved ones of people who have died of a drug overdose and people in recovery joined together at a town hall organized by the Maryland Opioid Operational Command Center and the county’s Department of Health and Human Services to discuss the opioid crisis.

Attendees shared their experiences and urged Montgomery County and state officials to create more access to treatment for young people.

“I was 10 when I started,” said one woman who introduced herself as Ashley. “I’m 29 now and, at most, I’ve had a year clean.” Rockville care facility employee sentenced for neglecting non-verbal man with autism

Emily Keller, the state’s special secretary of opioid response spoke at the meeting and said that a state advisory council has made recommendations to Gov. Wes Moore (D) about youth treatment centers and officials heard attendees “loud and clear.” [WTOP]

Germantown man sentenced to 25 years for gang-related shooting at recording studio

According to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office (MCSAO), in August 2020, Marvin Frazier, 24, shot and paralyzed a 19-year-old victim at a recording studio in Gaithersburg. He also pistol whipped another victim at the studio, according to the MCSAO.

Frazier fled the scene and was apprehended in 2022, per MCSAO. Charging documents state that Frazier is a member of Black Mob and one of the victims is a member of a rival gang Hittsquad.

Advertisement

Per MCSAO, Frazier was sentenced to 40 years with all but 25 suspended, plus five years of supervised probation after release. In addition, he was already on probation for unrelated gun charges, which he has a hearing for in February 2024. [My MCM]

New York City cookie shop opens in Bethesda

Chip City, a cookie shop with flavors like Pecan Pie, Sweet Potato S’mores, Pumpkin Spice Latte and White Chocolate Cranberry Oatmeal, just opened the doors to their Bethesda shop at 4939 Elm St. on Friday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chip City Cookies (@chipcitycookies)

The New York-based cookie shop has 25 locations across the east coast and offers catering and nationwide shipping.

Advertisement

Chip City Bethesda is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Sunday. [The MoCo Show]

Today’s weather:

Partly cloudy with a high of 63 degrees.

In case you missed it…

Colorblind people enjoy fall colors at Montgomery Parks thanks to a pair of special glasses – in English and Spanish

Advertisement

Rockville care facility employee sentenced for neglecting non-verbal man with autism

Maryland Attorney General files brief in support of MCPS inclusive book policy

Related Stories