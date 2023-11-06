This story, originally published on Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:13 a.m., was updated on Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. to add more information that police released about the incident.

Two men were shot, and one of them was killed in the White Oak area of Silver Spring on Saturday, Montgomery County Police said.

Around 5:51 p.m., police and Montgomery County Fire & Rescue personnel responded to the America's Best Wings restaurant at 11245 New Hampshire Ave. in the White Oak Shopping Center for a shooting, according to police.

Officers said they found Marvin Jefferson, 34, of Silver Spring outside the restaurant and the second victim nearby. According to police, both of them were transported to a nearby hospital, where Jefferson was pronounced dead.

The second victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital, police said.

Police determined that an altercation inside the restaurant between the victims and the suspect led to the shooting.

The suspect fled the scene after the incident, and there is currently no suspect in custody, making this an active and ongoing investigation, police said.

Police urge anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website at www.crimesolversmcmd.org and click on the “www.p3tips.com” link at the top of the page or call 866-411-8477.

Police said they are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect, and tips can be anonymous.

According to DataMontgomery, this is the 24th homicide in 2023. There were 22 homicides in 2022.