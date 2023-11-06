Tuesday, Nov. 7, is Election Day in the cities of Gaithersburg and Rockville. The elections in both cities allow residents to vote by mail, return their ballots to an election drop box or vote in person.

What to know for Gaithersburg’s elections

Three City Council seats up for grabs this election. Those who are elected will serve four-year terms on the council.

Six candidates are running: Neil Harris, Yamil Hernández, Daniel Lukomsky, Shanika Whitehurst, Omodamola Williams and Robert Wu. Incumbent councilmember Harris and Wu are seeking reelection.

Learn more about the Gaithersburg candidates from their profiles in MoCo360’s 2023-2024 Voters Guide and read their responses to our candidate questionnaire which discusses issues such as their priorities if elected, aspects that need improvement and rent stabilization.

Mail-in ballots that are completed can be dropped off at one of the seven ballot drop boxes located across Gaithersburg. Ballots must be postmarked or placed in the drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Ballot drop box locations:

Activity Center at Bohrer Park – 506 South Frederick Ave. Asbury Methodist Village – 201 Russell Ave. City Hall – 31 South Summit Ave. Crown Farm Community Center – 803 Crown Park Ave. Kentlands Mansion – 320 Kent Square Road Robertson Park Youth Center – 801 Rabbitt Road Spectrum Town Center – 230 Spectrum Ave.

In-person voting will take place only at the Activity Center at Bohrer Park. On Election Day, the polling location will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for in-person voting and dropping off mail-in ballots.

Those who are not registered to vote can register on election day in person with a valid form of identification.

To register to vote, verify registration, download an application or update voter information, contact the Montgomery County Board of Elections website, or call 240-777-8500 to request registration forms.

What to know about Rockville’s election

For Rockville's election voters will choose a new mayor and six City Council members.

Additionally, Rockville residents will vote on four referenda questions: lowering the voting age to 16; permitting residents who are noncitizens to vote; setting term limits for mayor and City Council; and creating representative districts.

The questions are non-binding, which means voters can express their preferences, but the outcome won’t result in a change in the law. However, Rockville City Council may consider the results while making new elections laws in the future. On the ballot there will be three choices under each question: Yes, No, and No Opinion.

This will be the first time that six council seats will be up for grabs, according to the City Council. In February, the City Council unanimously voted to expand to seven members, including the mayor. Previously, there were four council seats.

Running to take current Mayor Bridget Donnell Newton’s place are councilmembers, Monique Ashton and Mark Pierzchala. According to City of Rockville records, Newton served as mayor for three terms since she was first elected in 2013. Pierzchala has served on the council for 12 years and was first elected in 2007. Ashton was first elected to council in the 2019 elections.

There are 12 candidates running for a spot on the City Council: Danniel Belay, Kate Fulton, Richard Gottfried, Harold Hodges, Barry Jackson, Ricky Mui, David Myles, Anita Neal Powell, Paul Scott, Izola Shaw, Marissa Valeri and Adam Van Grack.

Learn more about the Rockville candidates from their profiles in MoCo360’s 2023-2024 Voters Guide and read their responses to our candidate questionnaire. And, read how the candidates responded to the four referendum questions at a candidate forum in October.

The City of Rockville is holding a vote-by-mail election this year and completed ballots must be returned to the city by 8 p.m. in person at City Hall or by mail.

There are three ways to vote:

Mail the completed ballot to City Hall. The ballot has pre-paid postage and must be received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 7. Drop off at a 24/7 election drop box, which will be in the parking lot of City Hall, at 111 Maryland Avenue and at the Montrose Community Center, at 451 Congressional Lane. Go in person to one of the two election day voting centers located at City Hall and the Thomas Farm Community Center, at 700 Fallsgrove Drive.

Rockville residents who are not registered to vote will be able to register in-person on election day, or can register to vote in the city at any time.

MoCo360’s 2023-2024 Voters Guide includes more information on local and state elections and candidate profiles. Visit it here.