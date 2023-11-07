Seb Audy of Chevy Chase has a lofty goal: completing the “Explorer’s Grand Slam,” a mission to hike the world’s highest seven mountain peaks and reaching the North and South poles.

Less than 70 people worldwide have completed the mission. Audy has only one challenge left – reaching the North Pole. While his trip has been canceled three years in a row, Audy is planning on taking the ski expedition in April 2024.

“There’s a simple equation. You need to have a vision,” Audy told WTOP. “Then you need to have a strategy and a plan. And then execute with discipline and consistency.”

[WTOP]

Carmen’s Italian Ice is coming to Kentlands

Carmen’s Italian Ice, which currently has a storefront in Rockville, is opening a second location in Kentlands in an estimated two weeks.

The store is partnering with the owners of Kung Fu Tea in Gaithersburg to open the new location. Carmen’s will take over the portion of the store that is currently occupied by Tutti Frutti and will offer three to four flavors of custard and six to eight flavors of Italian ice.

[The MoCo Show]

Thanksgiving Parade details announced

The Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 18 in downtown Silver Spring. The free event is hosted by the Silver Spring Arts and Entertainment District.

The parade starts at the intersection of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street and proceeds south on Georgia Avenue, ending at Silver Spring Avenue, and will feature floats, marching bands and dance groups. The event is seeking volunteers ages 13 and up.

[Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Cloudy with a high of 72 degrees

