A Frederick man was sentenced Monday to 55 years in prison for the 2021 murder of Jahandar Darvish, 25, in Germantown, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

On Monday, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge John Maloney sentenced Mario Samm, 32, to 60 years in prison (suspend all but 55 to serve) and five years of probation after he’s released, the State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Samm was convicted of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a crime of violence on April 14, according to the State's Attorney's Office.

“Thanks to the hard work of Montgomery County Police detectives and Assistant State’s Attorneys Jim Dietrich and Kyle O’Grady, this senseless act of violence will be met with severe consequences,” said Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy at a press conference after the conviction.

Samm’s attorneys, Robinson Rowe, Rodney Hermann and Mauricio Barreiro, did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

On Dec. 23, 2021, Montgomery County Police responded to the 19300 block of Circle Gate Drive in Germantown for a report of a shooting, per the charging documents.

Police found Darvish dead in his apartment, having sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to the charging documents.

He was part of the Darvish family who owns the prominent DARCARS Automotive Group, the State’s Attorney’s Office said.

A witness, who is not named, said that they were with Darvish in his apartment when Samm arrived. The three of them were hanging out for about 20-30 minutes before Samm and Darvish got into a heated argument and Samm fatally shot him, charging documents said.

Samm fired seven rounds from two guns, hitting Darvish three times and sending one of the bullets through the floor into an apartment unit below, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

The stray bullet did not cause any injuries.

“The defendant not only took the life of the victim, Jahandar Darvish but also put other people in harm’s way when he fired weapons inside of the apartment building,” McCarthy said at a press conference. “We are grateful that justice has been served in this case and we express our deepest condolences to Darvish’s family who will forever be impacted by this loss.”

According to charging documents, Samm has a long criminal history, including narcotics trafficking, first-degree assault, armed robbery and handgun violations, and he was “well known” to law enforcement.

Samm was arrested on Dec. 28, 2021, at his parents’ residence on multiple outstanding warrants, one being for first-degree assault, which occurred earlier that week, just days after the homicide, according to charging documents.

In that incident, Samm got into an argument with his father, Dennis Samm, over failing to return an overdue rental car, and then he pointed a handgun at his brother and threatened to shoot him and his father, the charging documents said.

