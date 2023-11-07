A then-Montgomery County Public Schools teacher sexually abused a minor student at Montgomery Village Middle School for several months starting in 2015, Montgomery County Police allege.

Melissa Marie Curtis, 31, of Upper Marlboro turned herself in Tuesday after being charged with sexual abuse of a minor, police said.

On Oct. 5, police began investigating allegations that Curtis sexually abused a victim—now an adult male—while she was a teacher. Police said they believe there may be more victims. MCPS removes book about LGBTQ+ teen sex columnist from library shelves

The victim alleged that the abuse began in 2015 when he was attending Montgomery Village Middle School, which was where Curtis was teaching. He said that he engaged in sexual acts with her when he was a minor, according to police.

At the time the alleged abuse started, Curtis was 22 years old, and the incidents lasted for several months, the victim stated. All the incidents happened in Montgomery County, police said.

Curtis taught in MCPS for around two years, also teaching at Lakelands Park Middle School, according to police.

MCPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.

Police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Curtis on Oct. 31, and she was charged with sexual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of third- and fourth-degree sexual offenses. She is currently awaiting her bond hearing.

Curtis’ attorney information is not listed in digital court records.

The county police’s Special Victims Investigations Division detectives urge any potential victims to call 240-773-5400.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.