The unofficial results of Gaithersburg’s City Council elections have incumbent candidates Neil Harris and Robert Wu and newcomer Yamil Hernández as the city’s next city councilmembers.

As of Tuesday evening, Harris received 2,900 votes (24.57%), Hernández received 2,189 votes (18.55%) and Wu received 2,932 votes (24.84%), according to a press release from the City of Gaithersburg.

Hernández will now serve a four-year term and Harris and Wu will serve additional four-year terms on the council, joining Mayor Jud Ashman, council vice president Lisa Henderson and council member Jim McNulty. Henderson and McNulty were elected in the 2021 city elections.

The City Council's role in Gaithersburg involved approving the annual budget and setting the tax rate, as well as managing capital improvement projects, economic development, community growth and planning, according to the Gaithersburg website.

The other candidates running for a seat on the council were Daniel Lukomsky, Shanika Whitehurst and Omodamola Williams. Lukomsky received 885 votes (7.5%), Whitehurst received 2,072 votes (17.56%) and Williams received 824 votes (6.98%), the release said.

Currently the unofficial results for the election have been released and on Nov. 14 the Board of Supervisors of Elections will review mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 7, but received by Nov. 9, as well as provisional ballots cast on Election Day, the release said.

Official results will be announced on Nov. 15.

The newly elected officials will be sworn in at a special session of the Mayor and Council at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 20. The meeting can be viewed live on YouTube, Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter), or watched via Zoom with pre-registration.

The City of Gaithersburg used a hybrid voting process with both mail-in and in-person voting this election season. In October, voters began dropping off ballots to seven secure ballot boxes located across the city. Also, the city held an early voting day on Oct. 29.

Polls at the Activity Center at Bohrer Park opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 8 p.m. According to Ty Hardaway, the chief election judge at the polling center, when the polls closed around 30 people were waiting in line to cast their ballot.

According to the release, as of Tuesday, 4,200 ballots were cast, 2,567 ballots of which were mailed-in and 1,633 were cast at the polls. The release said that there are 37,113 registered voted in the city, and the preliminary turnout this election season was 11.32%.

Turnout in the 2021 election was 13.22% and in 2019 it was 6.54%, MoCo360 reported.

Gaithersburg holds its elections every two years, with the mayor and council serving staggered four-year terms. The next election will be held in 2025.