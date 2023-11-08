Montgomery County Department of Transportation, or MCDOT, is conducting a study to determine where in the community residents need to be better served and potentially bring about new bus routes and increase frequency of service. “Ride On Reimagined” coincides with the Washington Metro Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) Better Bus Network Redesign project.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic Ride On served about 68,000 people every day. Since then, ridership has fallen to about 60,000 daily, per MCDOT. The project is informed by community outreach and engagement. [GGWash]

A Holiday ‘Barket’ in November made for dogs and their owners

On Nov. 18, Montgomery Parks is hosting a “Holiday Barket” at Cabin John Regional Park featuring live music, refreshments, a canine photo booth with the Grinch and pet-themed shops. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7400 Tuckerman Lane in Bethesda. Man sentenced to 55 years in prison for 2021 Germantown murder

Dogs and their owners are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to listen to the rock band Capital Effect at the amphitheater, play off-leash or walk around the Cabin John Trail. In addition to activities, there will be a handful of pet services available at the event site such as dog adoption, training and grooming.

For more details visit the Montgomery Parks website. [The MoCo Show]

As memory care facility closes, residents five residents remain

The Landing, an assisted living and memory care facility in Silver Spring is closing its doors and all residents were told to relocate by the Nov. 15 deadline. The facility was sold to Omega Healthcare and will undergo a year-long renovation to be turned into a skilled nursing facility, a letter to residents stated.

Advertisement

According to Patrice McGhee, chief of aging and disability services for Montgomery County Health and Human Services, five of the 53 residents at the facility did not have relocation plans and did not know when they were moving.

In an email to MCM, McGhee said that staff at The Landing are assisting [JL1] [EG2] residents who have physical limitations or no family to help with packing and moving. [My MCM]

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a high of 61 degrees, low of 44 degrees.

Advertisement

In case you missed it…

Montgomery County Council approves Drone As First Responder program

Business round-up: Wagshal’s deli market bets on Bethesda

Voters weigh in on their hopes for the future of Gaithersburg, Rockville

Advertisement