Monique Ashton defeated fellow city councilmember Mark Pierzchala to win Rockville’s mayoral election with 58.71% of the total votes, according to the city’s unofficial results.

Ashton received 7,190 votes to Pierzchala’s 5,006 votes, or 40.88%. According to the city’s website, there were 51 mail-in votes for the mayoral seat. Ashton, who was first elected to the City Council in 2019, ran on a platform of smart growth, strong schools, inclusive community engagement and bringing industry to Rockville.

Ashton is the first woman of color to be elected Rockville’s mayor.

Pierzchala, who stated to MoCo360 he viewed himself as the “underdog” in the race, said Tuesday afternoon he was hopeful for his chances thanks to his 12 years of experience on the council.

Joining Ashton to serve four-year terms as the new City Council are Kate Fulton, Barry Jackson, incumbent David Myles, Izola (Zola) Shaw, Marissa Valeri and Adam Van Grack.

Fulton received the highest vote total with 8,867 votes or 14.47%, followed by Van Grack with 7,997 votes (13.05%), Shaw with 7,520 votes (12.27%), Myles with 6,114 (9.98%) and Valeri with 5,905 votes (9.64%).

The council field was packed with candidates with a total of 12 seeking to join the city’s governing board.

Paul Scott received 5,054 votes (8.25%), Richard Gottfried received 4,065 votes (6.63%), Anita Neal Powell received 3,790 votes (5.16%), Ricky F. Mui received 3, 165 votes (5.16%), Daniel Belay received 1,977 votes (3.23%) and Harold Hodges received 636 votes (1.04%).

Rockville voters also had four referendum questions posed to share their opinion to the council. The referendum questions are nonbinding, and simply serve to allow voters to express a preference. The mayor and council will make the ultimate decisions on those issues.

Voters largely were against allowing the voting ages to be lowered allowing 16- to 17-year-olds to vote as 8,593 voters opposed the question compared to 3,542 in favor with 249 not stating an opinion.

The margin was slightly closer for the question on allowing Rockville residents that do not have U.S. citizenship to vote with 7,857 against and 4,150 for with 277 voters having no opinion.

Voters overwhelmingly supported a three-term limit for officials with 9,162 in favor and 2,761 against and 453 with no opinion.

In a much tighter vote, 6,328 voters were against creating representative districts to elect some/all councilmembers with 5,021 in favor and 982 having no opinion.

According to Rockville’s website, votes will be certified and announced Nov. 14.

Rockville saw a slight increase in voter participation as 12,637 cast their ballots compared to 12, 213 in the 2019 elections for a 3.47% increase. Rockville allowed voters to vote three different ways, by mail-in ballot, drop-boxes and voting centers that were open on Election Day.

Polls at City Hall and Thomas Farm Community Center opened at 7 a.m. on Nov. 7 and closed at 8 p.m. Five drop-boxes were also available to voters to drop-off their ballots in secure ballot drop-boxes.

Voters began receiving ballots as of Oct. 13, however there were reports of some voters having issues with mail-in voting such as some receiving ballots in the mail late and technical issues with the tracking of ballots that had been mailed-in.

The Rockville Board of Supervisors of Election issued a statement on the ballot tracking issues which said, “This technical issue has not affected the integrity of the city’s election process. This issue affected only the ability of voters to track their ballots through the United States Postal Service. The issue had no effect on the actual delivery of ballots.”

Those who want to confirm that their ballot has been received by the city can visit this webpage and select “Ballots Received” to search their name on a list.

A swearing-in ceremony for the new city leaders will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre, 603 Edmonston Drive. The council will have its first meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at City Hall, 111 Maryland Ave.

Rockville holds its elections every four years, with the mayor and council serving four-year terms. The next election will be held in 2027.

