A 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged Friday in a shooting in August in the White Oak area of Silver Spring, Montgomery County Police said Thursday.

The youth had a loaded 9 mm handgun in his possession at the time of his arrest, police said.

Police determined that around 4 p.m. Aug. 1, a shoot-out began between a group of four people and a lone person in the 1500 block of November Circle, which includes a large apartment complex and parking lots. The lone male ran toward April Lane, and police said they believe he entered a gray Honda Accord and sped away.

The group of four males went around a building on November Circle, shot another round of gunfire and then ran toward the White Oak Recreation Center, according to police.

There were no injuries reported, police said.

In a press release on Aug. 11, police said they were searching for the five suspects and were offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s).

Police said they determined that the 13-year-old was one of the suspects and informed officers from the third district’s Community Action Team.

On Nov. 3, police said they were patrolling the 11500 block of Stewart Lane in Silver Spring when they saw a black Toyota Rav4 committing traffic violations. Officers pulled over the vehicle along New Hampshire Avenue and Elton Road, police said.

Officers recognized one of the seven people in the vehicle as the 13-year-old suspect and arrested him, according to police.

Police said they located a loaded 9 mm handgun in his possession and found two more loaded handguns and large amounts of marijuana in the Toyota.

The 13-year-old was charged with first-degree assault and possession of firearms-related charges, and he was transported to a juvenile detention center.

Officers arrested the other underage individuals in the car on possession of firearm-related charges, police said.

Juvenile crime has increased in Montgomery County in recent years, according to a report from the Montgomery County Council’s Public Safety Committee. The report said that “When looking at juvenile-related violent crime, total violent crime has increased 95% since 2019.”