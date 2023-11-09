Swastikas were found drawn on a desk and bathroom wall at Wootton High School in Rockville on Monday.

Wootton High School Principal Douglas Nelson wrote a letter to parents calling the antisemitic graffiti “inappropriate and unacceptable.”

“Events like what we experienced today are wrong,” Nelson wrote in the email. “They have absolutely no place at Wooten High School or any place in our community, as the depiction of a swastika on school furniture and property is antisemitic.” Former MCPS teacher who allegedly sexually abused student now teaches at charter school

School administrators are investigating these incidents and will issue consequences based on the Montgomery County Public Schools’s Student Code of Conduct. [DC News Now]

Silver Spring rapist sentenced to 30 years for 2020 incident

Rome Hill, 32, of Silver Spring was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison and five years of supervised probation for raping a victim at gunpoint in 2020, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

On Sept. 9, 2020, Hill sent a friend request and message to the victim and began communicating with her. Two days later, she invited him over to her apartment, and that evening, Hill pulled out a handgun and raped her, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

“We would like to remind the public about best practices while dating online,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in an email statement. “When setting up face-to-face interactions, please meet in a public setting with others around and let a friend or family member know where you are going to be.

McCarthy recommends that people use Maryland Case Search to check someone’s criminal history. [The MoCo Show]

Vaccination rate for new COVID-19 booster in MoCo is less than 10%

Montgomery County was between an 8-9% vaccination rate as of around a week ago, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell said during a press briefing Wednesday.

The FDA authorized the new booster shot in September, and the CDC recommended it for those ages six months and older.

County officials urge residents to contact their healthcare providers or go to vaccines.gov to find locations for COVID-19 shots, as well as flu and RSV vaccines. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather:

Mostly sunny with a high of 73 degrees.

