A single-vehicle collision into the woods off I-270 in Gaithersburg on Thursday morning caused injuries to two adult passengers, according to Montgomery County Fire Rescue spokesperson David Pazos.

Pazos said Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the collision around 7:25 a.m. on the I-270 South ramp to I-370 West at Exit 9 A/B. The exit leads to Sam Eig Highway and Rio.

A car ended up in the woods off the highway, and two people were transported to nearby hospitals, one with traumatic injuries, according to Pazos. Student member of the board’s first resolution hopes to improve school safety

Pete Piringer, Montgomery County Fire Rescue public information officer, posted a video on social media of firefighters pulling the car wreckage out of the trees, deep in the woods. ICYMI @MontgomeryCoMD SB I270 ramp to Sam Eig Hwy – single vehicle collision, vehicle into the woods, 2 adult occupants extricated & transported Pri1 & Pri3 @mcfrs @MCFRS_EMIHS @DavidPazos15 @MDSP @MDSHA pic.twitter.com/5kOeMdslSk — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 9, 2023

According to Montgomery County Police, the collision caused I-270 South at Exit 9A to close, and drivers should seek an alternate route and expect traffic delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.