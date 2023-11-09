A new crisis mental health center opened in Silver Spring on Wednesday, which local officials called a welcome addition in wake of increased need for mental health support.

Compass Health Center, located on Bournefield Way in the White Oak area of Silver Spring, will provide treatment for trauma, OCD, school refusal, depression, substance use and other mental health concerns, for adolescents and adults according to a press release.

“Our youth and adults need increased mental health support, which will help to address some of the issues plaguing our communities,” Sen. Will Smith (D-Dist. 20), who represents Silver Spring, said in a press release about the opening. “Nearly 838,000 Marylanders suffering from mental health issues did not receive the care they needed last year. I’m grateful this center will help to increase the ability for Maryland students that receive help when they’re struggling.” 13-year-old boy arrested in White Oak shooting in August

The physical location will be accompanied by a virtual mental health program. The main goal of the center is to get patients seen and treated quickly–within 24-48 hours, according to Dr. David Schreiber, Compass Health founder and psychiatrist.

According to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Maryland has the longest average emergency room wait time – 228 minutes – of any state in the country.

“Nothing positive happens to families that are left sitting for hours or days for mental health needs in an emergency room or sent home to be left on a wait list for weeks to months to obtain care,” Schreiber said in a press release. “Those in need of our help will talk live to someone on our team within 24 hours and be scheduled for an intake same day or next day.”

Officials say the need for increased mental health services in the region continues to be great following the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts told MoCo360 in July that Maryland has seen a tenfold increase in text interactions from youth to the 988 suicide prevention and mental health hotline.

In April, one Rockville-based call center handled 1,187 text or chat interactions—a spike from 119 logged in April 2022.

Compass Health Center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Intake specialists are also available by phone on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Appointments can be made by emailing info@compasshealthcenter.net and 240-545-6672. Compass Health Center accepts most commercial insurance providers.

