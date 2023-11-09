Each week, MoCo360 will select Shining Stars of the Week from Montgomery County public and private schools.

Here are the standouts from the week of Nov. 9:

Varsity Girls Volleyball

Junior Bella Brennan’s efforts helped the Richard Montgomery Rockets defeat the Springbrook Blue Devils 3-0 on Nov. 6. Richard Montgomery Rams junior Bella Breenan. Credit: Richard Montgomery

Breenan earned 15 points, six serving aces with an ace percentage of 35.3%, one dig and one assist. With the victory, the Rockville school advanced in the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association 4A North Regional Semifinal.

Senior Jaylyn Simon, a senior, helped lead Holy Cross to the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship with a 3-1 victory over Arlington’s Bishop O’Connell on Nov. 5.

Simon earned five kills with an 83.3% kill percentage, eight digs, a .667% hit percentage to share team-leading 12 points honors with junior teammate Sarah Jeremias.

Jaylyn Simon (No. 15) goes up on the net during Holy Cross’ WCAC championship win over Bishop O’Connell to complete their undefeated season on Nov. 5.

Credit: Eric Bickel/AHC Athletics.

Additionally, Simon had a serving ace, a 95% serving percentage and 38 assists. Simon’s efforts helped bring the championship back to the Kensington school, who last claimed the championship in 2017. The Tartans have been a regular fixture in the championship game appearing in every title match since their last win.

Junior Tyler Siegel’s defensive efforts helped Thomas S. Wootton hold off Frederick’s Governor Thomas Johnson 20-14 on Nov. 3. This was a battle of the patriots as both teams claim Patriots as their mascot.

Siegel had three solo tackles, seven assisted tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss for a total of 10 . On the offensive side, Siegel rushed three times for 43 yards for a 14.3-yard average. Next up for Wootton in the MPSSAA 4A/3A playoffs is a clash against the Frederick Cadets at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Coaches and athletic directors, we want to hear from you!

Do you have a standout player you think should be considered for one of MoCo360’s Shining Stars of the Week? Email jeffrey.lyles@moco360.media with their school and statistics from a game or week’s performance.

