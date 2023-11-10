Coctel de Algarrobina
What Pisco, algarrobina syrup, cream, egg white, cinnamon
Why This carob concoction akin to eggnog is typically served on Christmas in Peru; why not celebrate early?
Where La Canela, 141-D Gibbs St., Rockville
Antipasti Dirty Martini
What House tomato gin, basil, olive brine, mozzarella, cherry tomato, Castelvetrano olive
Why Order a pair of these savory coupes to accompany Caruso’s antipasti for two.
Where Caruso’s Grocery, 11820 Trade St. (Pike & Rose), North Bethesda
Side Car
What Courvoisier VS cognac, Grand Marnier, lemon, simple syrup
Why This sweet winter sipper is just as enticing as its summer sister, the margarita.
Where La Ferme, 7101 Brookville Road, Chevy Chase
Spiced Pear Margarita
What Bozal mezcal, housemade pear puree, ginger syrup, agave, lime
Why Lick the cinnamon sugar rim before slurping down this smoky yet sweet elixir.
Where Gringos & Mariachis, 4928 Cordell Ave., Bethesda; 12435 Park Potomac Ave., Potomac
Bull in a China Shop
What Tito’s vodka, chamomile tea, agave, honey-lemon ginger simple syrup, mint
Why A calming citrus cocktail to warm you (and your throat).
Where Hawkers, 7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda
Smoke Fashioned
What McClintock Bootjack rye, Angostura bitters, honey maple syrup, orange, applewood smoke
Why Watching this old fashioned get smoked tableside is as alluring as the drink itself.
Where J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse, 8606 Colesville Road, Silver Spring
The Bouboulina
What Ilegal Joven mezcal, roasted beets, lime, ginger honey syrup, fennel
Why A bright beet blend that’s sweet and earthy enough to appeal to even the most modest of mezcal drinkers.
Where Melina, 905 Rose Ave. (Pike & Rose), North Bethesda
Pumpkin Spice White Russian
What Vodka, Kahlúa, pumpkin spice liqueur, cream
Why Keep the Thanksgiving vibes going all season with this spiced dessert of a drink.
Where Old Angler’s Inn, 10801 MacArthur Blvd., Potomac
Gray Wolf Rye Whiskey
What A Maryland-made take on a classic
Why Order it neat, on the rocks or in a cocktail; whichever, you’ll appreciate this spirit’s warm notes of cinnamon, vanilla and oak.
Where Quarry House Tavern, 8401 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring
Spritzler
What Aperitivo Cappelletti, sparkling wine, housemade grapefruit cordial, soda, Alpino bitters
Why This herbal spritz served with a lemon wheel and olive comes with major après-ski vibes.
Where The Girl & The Vine, 7071 Carroll Ave., Takoma Park
This story appears in the November/December issue of Bethesda Magazine.