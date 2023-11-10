Coctel de Algarrobina

What Pisco, algarrobina syrup, cream, egg white, cinnamon

Why This carob concoction akin to eggnog is typically served on Christmas in Peru; why not celebrate early?

Where La Canela, 141-D Gibbs St., Rockville

Antipasti Dirty Martini

What House tomato gin, basil, olive brine, mozzarella, cherry tomato, Castelvetrano olive

Why Order a pair of these savory coupes to accompany Caruso’s antipasti for two.

Where Caruso’s Grocery, 11820 Trade St. (Pike & Rose), North Bethesda

Side Car

What Courvoisier VS cognac, Grand Marnier, lemon, simple syrup

Why This sweet winter sipper is just as enticing as its summer sister, the margarita.

Where La Ferme, 7101 Brookville Road, Chevy Chase

Spiced Pear Margarita

What Bozal mezcal, housemade pear puree, ginger syrup, agave, lime

Why Lick the cinnamon sugar rim before slurping down this smoky yet sweet elixir.

Where Gringos & Mariachis, 4928 Cordell Ave., Bethesda; 12435 Park Potomac Ave., Potomac

Bull in a China Shop

What Tito’s vodka, chamomile tea, agave, honey-lemon ginger simple syrup, mint

Why A calming citrus cocktail to warm you (and your throat).

Where Hawkers, 7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda

Smoke Fashioned

What McClintock Bootjack rye, Angostura bitters, honey maple syrup, orange, applewood smoke

Why Watching this old fashioned get smoked tableside is as alluring as the drink itself.

Where J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse, 8606 Colesville Road, Silver Spring

Advertisement

The Bouboulina

What Ilegal Joven mezcal, roasted beets, lime, ginger honey syrup, fennel

Why A bright beet blend that’s sweet and earthy enough to appeal to even the most modest of mezcal drinkers.

Where Melina, 905 Rose Ave. (Pike & Rose), North Bethesda

Pumpkin Spice White Russian

What Vodka, Kahlúa, pumpkin spice liqueur, cream

Why Keep the Thanksgiving vibes going all season with this spiced dessert of a drink.

Where Old Angler’s Inn, 10801 MacArthur Blvd., Potomac

Gray Wolf Rye Whiskey

What A Maryland-made take on a classic

Why Order it neat, on the rocks or in a cocktail; whichever, you’ll appreciate this spirit’s warm notes of cinnamon, vanilla and oak.

Where Quarry House Tavern, 8401 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring

Advertisement

Spritzler

What Aperitivo Cappelletti, sparkling wine, housemade grapefruit cordial, soda, Alpino bitters

Why This herbal spritz served with a lemon wheel and olive comes with major après-ski vibes.

Where The Girl & The Vine, 7071 Carroll Ave., Takoma Park

This story appears in the November/December issue of Bethesda Magazine.