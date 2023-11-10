How will El Niño impact temperatures and seasonal precipitation across Maryland?

The Climate Prediction Center said that strengthening the El Niño weather pattern will last through early winter, with 90% certainty that it will last until spring. The agency, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration division, expects the El Niño pattern to bring warmer-than-normal conditions to Maryland this winter.

In moderate to intense El Niño winters, it’s usually seen a 40 to 50% chance of temperatures leaning toward the above-average range.

This year’s El Niño, which began developing in June, is the first in four years. According to The Weather Channel, not all El Niño winters are the same, which adds uncertainty to winter forecasts.

According to the private weather company's outlook, we can expect above-average temperatures with equal chances of snow or rain in western Maryland. Snowfall totals are expected to be slightly above average for the rest of the state [Patch].

Holiday lights event begins Nov. 18 in Olney

Winter City Lights in Olney welcomes visitors to experience an enchanting journey beyond imagination. This holiday activity features more than one million lights across 19 acres. According to its website, it’s the largest and most impressive light show in Montgomery County.

The experience highlights include 33 bonfires, a 1.5-mile-long enchanted trail of holiday lights and displays through the forest, a 52-foot-tall tree of lights, a snow ride and more. Food trucks will also have snacks such as s’mores, hot chocolate, pretzels and alcoholic beverages for adults.

Opening night is Nov. 18. General admission tickets are currently $39 [Montgomery Community Media].

Montgomery County Police respond to an armed carjacking in Wheaton

Police responded to an armed carjacking on McMahon Road, behind Glen Haven Elementary School and Glen Haven Neighborhood Park in Wheaton on Nov. 7.

According to police, the call for an armed carjacking was received around 8p.m., when they determined that a group of suspects approached an adult female victim at gunpoint and demanded her Gray/Silver Nissan Sentra. No suspects are in custody currently.

Today’s weather:

Mostly cloudy with a high of 52 degrees, low of 48 degrees.

