Veteran’s Day is on Saturday, Nov. 11. Montgomery County has many events for community members to attend to honor and celebrate veterans in the U.S.

City ceremonies

Bethesda: A ceremony will be held at 10:45 a.m. at Veterans Park in Bethesda at the corner of Norfolk and Woodmont Avenues. The event is sponsored by Montgomery County's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Regional Services Center Office, the Bethesda Urban Partnership, the Kiwanis Club of Bethesda and Daughters of the American Revolution.

Gaithersburg: The city is hosting its annual Veteran’s Day Observance at 11 a.m. at the City Hall Concert Pavilion. The ceremony will include speeches, music and a wreath-laying ceremony. Gaithersburg High School NJROTC, chorus and band students will participate in the event.

Rockville: Rockville’s mayor and city council will host their annual ceremony to honor veterans at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park at the intersection of MD 28 and Rockville Pike. American Legion Post 86 will lead a wreath-laying ceremony, and their honor guard will present a 21-gun salute.

Wheaton: The VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Post 2563 and American Legion Post 268 will host a ceremony at 11 a.m. Wheaton Veterans Park at 11200 Amherst Ave. It will feature wreath presentations, speeches and awards.

Discounts and freebies

Caddies on Cordell: The sports bar and live music venue, located at 4922 Cordell Ave. in Bethesda, will be offering veterans and active military 15% off full priced food until 5 p.m.

Montgomery Parks: Veterans and active-duty military personnel can skate for free at the Cabin John Ice Rink from noon–2 p.m., 4–6 p.m. and 8:30–10 p.m., and at the Wheaton Ice Arena from 12:30–2:30 p.m. and 4:30–6:30 p.m.