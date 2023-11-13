This story, originally published Nov. 13 at 2:23 p.m., was updated Nov. 13 at 4:53 p.m. to include details from MCPD.

Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School was on lockdown on Monday afternoon due to police activity in the area, according to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) from the Montgomery County Police Department.

According to MCPD, at approximately 2 p.m. officers located a stolen vehicle near the high school. Police said the occupants of the car exited the vehicle and fled the scene and officers were able to apprehend one of the occupants, who was later taken into custody. 2022 sees county’s highest number of hate incidents in 10 years, per State Police report

At 3:10 p.m. police announced on X that the lockdown was lifted and the school would continue with its regular dismissal schedule. UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted, and Bethesda Chevy Chase High School is proceeding with its regular dismissal schedule. #mcpnews pic.twitter.com/S7CV8cSLRG — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) November 13, 2023

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Advertisement