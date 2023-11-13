This story, originally published Nov. 13 at 2:23 p.m., was updated Nov. 13 at 4:53 p.m. to include details from MCPD.
Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School was on lockdown on Monday afternoon due to police activity in the area, according to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) from the Montgomery County Police Department.
According to MCPD, at approximately 2 p.m. officers located a stolen vehicle near the high school. Police said the occupants of the car exited the vehicle and fled the scene and officers were able to apprehend one of the occupants, who was later taken into custody.
At 3:10 p.m. police announced on X that the lockdown was lifted and the school would continue with its regular dismissal schedule.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.