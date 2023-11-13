In a Montgomery County clash between two dominant running backs and sturdy defenses, the Winston Churchill Bulldogs found their footing Friday in the cold, wet grass of their home field and marched to a 41-14 victory over the Gaithersburg Trojans.

After winning the coin toss and deferring, the Bulldogs kicked the ball away to the Trojans offense, headed by senior running back Gideon Ituka, a Wisconsin commit.

The Trojans opted for trickery, a play-action pass faked to Ituka, and instead aired it out deep for senior wide receiver Kamran Yaqoob. The play worked as intended, with Bulldogs junior cornerback Jamal Kadar biting on the fake. But an underthrown ball and a hustling Kadar turned a touchdown-scoring play for the Trojans into an interception for the Bulldogs.

“Oh, [Kadar] was smoked,” said Head Coach Joe Rydzewski. “He was beat. But we have a group of kids that when they started as freshman, they were coming to Churchill and they were 1-9 here. And now we’re in a position where we’re hosting a state quarterfinal game. They know what’s expected and they compete.”

The sudden change of possession surprised senior running back David Avit.

“On the first play I took my helmet off and turned around. Then I see we have the ball in our hands,” Avit said. “I thought it was a touchdown [for Gaithersburg].”

Kadar's interception brought on the Bulldogs offense, where they rushed on seven straight plays and let Avit march downfield following his blockers.

The offense overcame a fourth and two, a holding penalty and a false start on back-to-back plays before junior quarterback Vasi Hallas connected with junior wide receiver Drew Menick to the five-yard line. Avit then found the end zone for his first of five touchdowns on the night. Vasi Hallas with another pass, this time to Drew Menick, gets the Bulldogs near the goal line.



Per usual, David Avit scores on the red zone carry.



Churchill: 7

Trojans: 0



“I got to thank those big boys,” Avit said, crediting his offensive line. “I got to thank my guards, especially my guards for pulling for me. I love them, man. I love my big boys.”

The Bulldogs would send the ball back to the Trojans as the first quarter wound down. Just two plays later, they’d cede possession again as senior linebacker Diezel Duckett scooped up a fumble, his first of two fumble recoveries on the night.

“Honestly, it just feels great to know that you see it coming, and then you actually earn it,” Duckett said. “So it feels amazing.”

Churchill senior Diezel Duckett celebrates after recovering a fumble against Gaithersburg on Nov. 10. Credit: George Calhoun

Rydzewski gave Duckett praise after seeing his evolution from freshman to senior year.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” Rydzewski said. “He started for us as a freshman safety. And now, he’s the heart and soul of our team.”

The second quarter began with the Bulldogs on the goal line once more. This time, Hallas followed “the big boys” on a quarterback sneak for the teams’ second rushing touchdown.

The second quarter saw an offensive explosion from the Bulldogs, scoring 34 points before the halftime whistle. Avit marched for 29 carries for 204 yards and five touchdowns in the first half. In all, the Bulldogs forced five turnovers and scored touchdowns on all five takeaways.

“It’s always amazing to know that your offense has your back on defense,” Duckett said. “We’re always going to have the offense’s back. It’s good to know they have our back.”

The Bulldogs would not score in the second half; they didn’t have to, as their 41-point lead proved insurmountable, and they gave rest to many starters on both sides of the ball.

Churchill senior David Avit runs the football against Gaithersburg on Nov. 10. Credit: George Calhoun

With the second team in, the Trojans began to move the chains and ultimately scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but it was too late. The turnovers and run defense had done them in.

“It’s crazy,” Avit said. “Can you really even think of the last time Churchill was a number one seed in Maryland? I just think it’s awesome. … The number one seed in Maryland’s amazing.”

The Bulldogs will now play Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the state quarterfinal round of the 4A State Championships.

