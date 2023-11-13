Catherine Gaines, who lives at Aspenwood Senior Living in Silver Spring, turned 107 on Thursday. The senior living community, located at 14400 Homecrest Rd, threw a big birthday celebration for her.

Gaines served in the Women’s Auxiliary Corp during World War II, and after her army service, she volunteered for nearly two decades at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

When asked if there’s a secret to living such a long life she said: “If I tell you my secret, then everybody knows. So, there you are.” [WTOP] Bethesda church’s pride flag banner destroyed by unknown vandal

Residents fight to keep McDonald’s in Cabin John Village open

A local resident started a petition on Thursday to try to stop the McDonald’s at 11301 Seven Locks Rd in the Cabin John Village Shopping Center from closing.

Negotations have broken down between the building owner EDENS and the McDonald’s, and the restaurant expects to close the week of Christmas.

The petition, which calls the McDonald’s “a cherished part of the Potomac, MD community” and urges “the owners of Cabin John Village to reconsider their decision,” has over 1,900 signatures. [The MoCo Show]

Advertisement

Firefighters rescued dog from storm drain

A dog out for a walk in Gaithersburg found a dog that was trapped in a storm drain in the area of Washington Grove Lane and Center Street on Thursday morning, Pete Piringer, Montgomery County Fire Rescue spokesperson, posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel and Animal Control responded to the scene and removed the storm grates, and the scared dog was rescued by firefighters waiting at the other end of the storm drain, Piringer said. [WUSA9]

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a high of 58 degrees.

Advertisement

In case you missed it…

One man dead in double shooting in Montgomery Village on Friday

Bethesda church’s pride flag banner destroyed by unknown vandal

Crisis mental health center opens in Silver Spring

Advertisement